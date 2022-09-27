Read full article on original website
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest hit by the storm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing building moveable sea gates that would remain open during calm periods and be closed when major storms approach. The proposed barriers have drawn opposition from property owners who worry about how they would look, and environmentalists concerned about adverse effects on water quality and natural ecosystems.
2 charged in pair of crashes amid pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in a pair of vehicle crashes during a recent pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey. One of the crashes killed two people. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one car hit another and then struck two pedestrians, killing a passenger in the car and one of the pedestrians. They said another car critically injured the driver of a low-speed vehicle and hurt five other people. Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland linked both crashes to the unsanctioned car rally.
