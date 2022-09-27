ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Heading Into October With Sunshine And Mild Temperatures

Fall air reinforcements moved in Wednesday. After a high Tuesday of 81° in Springfield, highs were in the mid-70s Wednesday. The milder air moving in will also set the stage for our chilliest morning lows yet. For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to bottom out...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fresh Gallery Spotlight: Veronica Carr

This week’s Fresh Gallery spotlight features oil pastels artist Veronica Carr. Get to know the meaning behind some of her works and check out her pieces in person at Fresh Gallery in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Ozarks First.com

The Shanty Choir of Springfield

The Springfield Shanty Choir was started in early 2021 out of a desire to connect with the community through songs that didn’t require them to read music. Sea songs and shanties were once used on the merchant ships of trading companies to motivate the sailors to work together to accomplish hard labor onboard. Today we can use them to create a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds to make music together!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Baptist Bible College

Find out everything Baptist Bible College has to offer in Springfield, MO! For more information visit their website. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List. The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a Springfield church on Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say firefighters themselves saw the fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire damaged a part of the roof, attic,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

