Ozarks First.com
Safe and Sober Rise and Shine Breakfast
The safe & sober Rise and Shine Breakfast is coming up October 18th at White River Conference Center.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
Ozarks First.com
Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson
Planning your next trip to Branson? You definitely want to make sure to check out the Titanic Museum Attraction!
Ozarks First.com
Matt Gumm & Company at the Clay Cooper Theater
Catch Matt Gumm & Company at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Ozark County Times
Friends and neighbors pitch in to help Isabella man finish unique cordwood and cob home
Editor’s note: For more information on the Ozark Neighborly Exchange, call Jon Kruger at 417-679-0446 or search for “Ozarks Neighborly Exchange” on Facebook. Tucked into a shady little grove of hardwoods and cedars northeast of Isabella is a home that looks as if it were plucked from the pages of a fairytale and brought to life.
Ozarks First.com
Buffalo Run Casino & Resort October Events
Check out all the exciting events coming to Buffalo Run Casino & Resort for the month of October!
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ in TripAdvisor list
TripAdvisor is praising Branson, Missouri, for having two "hidden gem" restaurants: Pickin Porch Grill and Rocco's NY Style Pizza.
Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge: what you can and can’t bring
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go. Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do […]
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Heading Into October With Sunshine And Mild Temperatures
Fall air reinforcements moved in Wednesday. After a high Tuesday of 81° in Springfield, highs were in the mid-70s Wednesday. The milder air moving in will also set the stage for our chilliest morning lows yet. For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to bottom out...
Ozarks First.com
Fresh Gallery Spotlight: Veronica Carr
This week’s Fresh Gallery spotlight features oil pastels artist Veronica Carr. Get to know the meaning behind some of her works and check out her pieces in person at Fresh Gallery in downtown Springfield.
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
KYTV
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun. ATTIRE:. Guests should...
Ozarks First.com
The Shanty Choir of Springfield
The Springfield Shanty Choir was started in early 2021 out of a desire to connect with the community through songs that didn’t require them to read music. Sea songs and shanties were once used on the merchant ships of trading companies to motivate the sailors to work together to accomplish hard labor onboard. Today we can use them to create a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds to make music together!
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
KYTV
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Ozarks First.com
Baptist Bible College
Find out everything Baptist Bible College has to offer in Springfield, MO! For more information visit their website. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List. The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a Springfield church on Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the Battlefield Apostolic Church on Walnut Lawn west of Campbell Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say firefighters themselves saw the fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire damaged a part of the roof, attic,...
