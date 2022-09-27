The Springfield Shanty Choir was started in early 2021 out of a desire to connect with the community through songs that didn’t require them to read music. Sea songs and shanties were once used on the merchant ships of trading companies to motivate the sailors to work together to accomplish hard labor onboard. Today we can use them to create a safe and welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds to make music together!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO