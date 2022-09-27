Read full article on original website
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
tipranks.com
U.S. Politicians Are Trading Oil & Gas Stocks
U.S. politicians have traded (bought and sold) the stocks of three offshore oil and gas drilling companies in the past three months. Those companies are Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Offshore oil and gas drilling companies are in the limelight as the U.S. regulators,...
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
marinelink.com
Mexico Plans $4-$5 Billion LNG Hub at Gulf Port
Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Nature.com
Application of machine learning in predicting oil rate decline for Bakken shale oil wells
Commercial reservoir simulators are required to solve discretized mass-balance equations. When the reservoir becomes heterogeneous and complex, more grid blocks can be used, which requires detailed and accurate reservoir information, for e.g. porosity, permeability, and other parameters that are not always available in the field. Predicting the EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) and rate decline for a single well can therefore take hours or days, making them computationally expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, decline curve models are a simpler and speedier option because they only require a few variables in the equation that can be easily gathered from the wells' current data. The well data for this study was gathered from the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation's publicly accessible databases. The SEDM (Stretched Exponential Decline Model) decline curve equation variables specifically designed for unconventional reservoirs variables were correlated to the predictor parameters in a random oil field well data set. The study examined the relative influences of several well parameters. The study's novelty comes from developing an innovative machine learning (ML) (random forest (RF)) based model for fast rate-decline and EUR prediction in Bakken Shale oil wells. The successful application of this study relies highly on the availability of good quality and quantity of the dataset.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
US News and World Report
U.S. Oil Refinery Run-Rates Could Top 90% for 3rd Quarter in a Row
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil refinery utilization rates, a measure of how operators view future fuel demand, could top 90% next quarter for the third consecutive period, industry analysts projected, reflecting scant stocks and strong demand for diesel. Historically, utilization rates fall in the fourth quarter as refiners begin winter...
msn.com
Oil edges higher as Hurricane Ian forces production cuts
Oil futures moved modestly higher Wednesday after Hurricane Ian forced temporary production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November Brent crude the global benchmark, was up 13...
U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
marketplace.org
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That’s good news for consumers.
The price of natural gas on futures markets here in the U.S. has been falling all week. By Friday afternoon, it had declined about 25% since Wednesday of last week. It hasn’t been this low since back in July. Why? Well, this week, the Energy Information Administration reported that...
