TROY, NY (September, 27 2022) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for Congress Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue for utility work. On Friday, September 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Congress Street between 4th Street and 5th Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for utility work. 4th Street and 5th Avenue in the vicinity of Congress Street will remain open.

TROY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO