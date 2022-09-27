Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Drew Says Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role ‘Makes Sense’
A not-so-shocking shift. Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew said she wasn't too surprised that Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role in season 19 of the medical drama, only appearing in eight episodes. "She's been working so hard in this role for so long," Drew, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 26, while […]
Patrick Dempsey Is ‘Sure’ That ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Find A Way To Bring Derek Back Again
Patrick Dempsey surprised everyone when he reprised the role of Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on Grey’s Anatomy in season 17. While his character is still dead, Derek reuniting with Meredith in a dream sequence opened the door to his return. So, would he be up for coming back again?
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Premiere Date, New Stars and Everything We Know So Far About Meredith’s Return
Paging a doctor — any doctor! Grey's Anatomy will return for season 19, but the hospital is seriously short-staffed after the spring finale revealed many docs resigned from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. When the show left off, the teaching program was shut down. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) chose to do a risky surgery amid a blood […]
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head
The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Mariska Hargitay’s Husband Is Charles From ‘Younger’—Here’s the Romantic Way They Met
If they don’t know already, fans may be surprised to learn that Mariska Hargitay‘s husband is Peter Hermann, a.k.a. Charles Brooks from Younger. But how did they meet? And what’s their relationship like? Well, we answer those questions ahead. As fans are aware, Hargitay is best known...
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison
But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Tyler Perry Gets Real About Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms Of Madea
Tyler Perry got real when addressing Spike Lee's past criticisms of Madea years later.
Comments / 0