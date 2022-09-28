Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Italy's Eni says Russia will not supply gas requested for Oct. 1
MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Saturday it not would receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Oct. 1. Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1 as Gazprom has said it is not possible to supply gas through Austria, the Italian energy major said in a statement on its website.
Azerbaijan to increase gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Azerbaijan’s president said Friday that his country is a reliable partner and will stick to an agreement to double gas exports to the European Union by 2027. Speaking to reporters in Bulgaria’s capital, President Ilhan Aliyev called a new gas interconnector with Greece “a...
Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia
VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
Latvian leader’s party expected to fare well in election
HELSINKI (AP) — Polling stations opened Saturday in Latvia for a general election influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis...
‘Women, life, liberty’: Iranian civil rights protests spread worldwide
Worldwide protests are being held in solidarity with the growing uprising in Iran demanding greater freedom and protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iranian morality police. Demonstrations under the slogan “Women, life, liberty” are taking place in many major cities, including Rome, Zurich, Paris, London,...
China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners...
UN envoy: Israel defies UN resolution on halting settlements
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel continued its defiance of a 2016 U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate halt to all settlement activity in lands the Palestinians want for their future state, advancing plans for construction of nearly 2,000 housing units in the last three months, the U.N. Mideast envoy said Wednesday.
UN renews ship inspections off Libya for smuggled migrants
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize for another year the inspection of vessels off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the North African nation. The resolution reaffirms the need to end the proliferation of...
19 killed, including 4 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
UN chief urges Yemen’s warring sides to renew expiring truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally...
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of...
Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence
September has come and gone, marking another painful milestone for the world's largest rainforest
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb...
