MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Saturday it not would receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Oct. 1. Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1 as Gazprom has said it is not possible to supply gas through Austria, the Italian energy major said in a statement on its website.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO