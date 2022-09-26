ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wilco.org

Williamson County, Texas

NOTICE: For purposes of public meeting notices that must be posted pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act, the official public meeting notice shall be as set out in the agendas published at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm. To the extent that any public meeting notice appearing on the Public Meetings and Events Calendar (https://www.wilco.org/meetings) conflicts with any official public meeting notice in the published agendas at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm, the public meeting notice in the published agendas shall control.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30

A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
wilco.org

JP3 Earns TAC County Best Practices Award

The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) has named Williamson County a 2022 County Best Practices Award recipient for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s program “What Every Teen Should Know About Texas Law.”. The program was developed by Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Government
Georgetown, TX
Government
post-register.com

More residential units planned for Lockhart￼

Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KWTX

Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investiture#Mlk#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#County Court#The 480th District Court#District Court Bench
Austin Monitor

Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition

An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kurv.com

O’Rourke Tries To Walk Back Anti-Gun Remarks

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire

Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Falls County man accused of stalking teacher

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and the employee’s family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school resource officer for Rosebud-Lott High School on Sept. 24. Deputies...
FALLS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy