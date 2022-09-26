Read full article on original website
Williamson County, Texas
NOTICE: For purposes of public meeting notices that must be posted pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act, the official public meeting notice shall be as set out in the agendas published at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm. To the extent that any public meeting notice appearing on the Public Meetings and Events Calendar (https://www.wilco.org/meetings) conflicts with any official public meeting notice in the published agendas at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm, the public meeting notice in the published agendas shall control.
Hays County commissioners respond to letter opposing SH 45 project
Hays County Commissioners addressed concerns about the State Highway 45 expansion project. Concerns were laid out in a letter sent by Travis County Commissioners Court.
Burnet County commissioner’s animal cruelty hearing Sept. 30
A hearing on an animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle owned by Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wally is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, before Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst. The case was moved Sept. 16 from Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead’s courtroom in the Burnet County Courthouse to the South Burnet County Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.
JP3 Earns TAC County Best Practices Award
The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) has named Williamson County a 2022 County Best Practices Award recipient for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s program “What Every Teen Should Know About Texas Law.”. The program was developed by Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean...
What’s the latest with the Confederate monuments in Bastrop County?
Just over two years ago, County Commissioners approved moving the two monuments, with private funding that was raised. However, the monuments still sit on the grounds of the courthouse.
Blanco County ESD board to end contract with Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department
North Blanco County Emergency Services District commissioners voted to discontinue its contract Sept. 19 with the Johnson City Volunteer Fire Department. Meeting minutes show the decision was unanimous.
More residential units planned for Lockhart￼
Public hearings were held for a pair of zoning changes within Lockhart’s City Limits at last week’s City Council meeting, both likely to draw more traffic on already busy roads, yet both bringing needed residential units to town. The first zoning change was for 1.746 acres at 202...
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Office Closed to the Public Sept. 28
The Williamson County Justice of the Peace #3 Office will be closed to the public Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, due to a special event. All due dates for citations will be extended to Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes the public.
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
Wimberley ISD teacher accused of inappropriate conduct
A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault - offensive contact, according to court records.
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition
An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
Survivor Fund activated for family of APD officer killed in crash
The club said it is acutely aware of the grief and financial burden the Martin family is placing. "Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one," the Club said in a press release.
APD officers slam city, department management in workforce survey
Austin police officers blasted their department and city leadership in a workplace survey that showed APD employees have some of the lowest opinions of the city’s direction and management of any department.
San Marcos police adding traffic enforcement to road near Texas State
Police are increasing their presence starting in October.
O’Rourke Tries To Walk Back Anti-Gun Remarks
Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
Falls County man accused of stalking teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and the employee’s family members. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school resource officer for Rosebud-Lott High School on Sept. 24. Deputies...
