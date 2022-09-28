ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

thehomewoodstar.com

Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy

For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham must take charge of its economic future

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Junior League of Birmingham kicks off 2022 Shop Save and Share

The Junior League of Birmingham on Wednesday, Sept. 28, began its 2022 Shop Save & Share fundraiser. The 12-day event goes through Oct. 9 and allows people to receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at nearly 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. All...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280

NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
PELHAM, AL

