Huffstuttlers Hardware, longtime Homewood business announces it’s closing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Huffstutlers Hardware is closing up shop after more than eight decades. “Huffstutlers Hardware has actually been around 85 years,” store associate, Gary Martin said. Martin had been around for 24 years. He was hired in August 1998. “Oh yea, that’s a lot,” he laughed....
Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road
New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
How Patients And Employees Became Family at Cooper Green Mercy
For the past 35 years, Cooper Green Mercy has been a home for Meritta Brooks, special imaging tech, at the South Ave. Sixth facility. “This is really my life … Cooper Green has been good to me and that’s one thing I don’t lose sight of,” Brooks said. “I am here to do a job. I enjoy doing my job and I enjoy meeting people … I love my patients and that’s one thing that keeps me going.”
Birmingham must take charge of its economic future
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
Junior League of Birmingham kicks off 2022 Shop Save and Share
The Junior League of Birmingham on Wednesday, Sept. 28, began its 2022 Shop Save & Share fundraiser. The 12-day event goes through Oct. 9 and allows people to receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at nearly 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. All...
CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280
NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Regions Bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise fees
Regions Bank has been ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers as part of a settlement with a federal consumer protection agency after it was discovered they were charging illegal surprise overdraft fees.
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sept. 28, 2022 – Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. As part of the settlement, Regions will pay a...
MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s Mountain Brook home vandalized by Atlanta police training center opponents, officials say
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center. Vandals targeted the Birmingham-area home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, which is a primary...
Birmingham Councilors Allege Promises Broken but City Still Renew Via Contract
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to renew its contract with the ridesharing service Via, despite frustration from some councilors that promises of expanding the program had not been kept. Under the contract, the city will pay Via up to $2.64 million per year to provide transit services in the...
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Hoover resident expresses concern with rezoning of property, other business discussed at council meeting
A Hoover citizen expressed multiple concerns about the rezoning of the property at 2245 and 2249 Blue Ridge Blvd at a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting on Sept. 26. Rebekah Golden lives a few feet from the Jefferson County and Shelby County line next to the two properties, she said.
Birmingham Water Works Board votes to accept second resignation from chairman Chris Rice
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) will soon begin the search for a new chairman after voting in Wednesday’s meeting to accept Chris Rice’s most recent resignation. A copy of Rice’s resignation email, which was sent to BWWB members Sept. 27, was obtained by AL.com’s Roy Johnson and reads as follows:
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
