Two new Williamson County judges will take the bench in October. An investiture for Will Ward, the new judge of County Court at Law No. 5, will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in the 277th District Courtroom at the Williamson County Justice Center, 405 MLK, in Georgetown. Ward, who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Williamson County, was appointed to the newly created County Court bench by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on August 30, 2022.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO