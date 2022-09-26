Read full article on original website
Williamson County Announces Upcoming Investitures for New Judges
Two new Williamson County judges will take the bench in October. An investiture for Will Ward, the new judge of County Court at Law No. 5, will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in the 277th District Courtroom at the Williamson County Justice Center, 405 MLK, in Georgetown. Ward, who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Williamson County, was appointed to the newly created County Court bench by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on August 30, 2022.
Williamson County, Texas
NOTICE: For purposes of public meeting notices that must be posted pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act, the official public meeting notice shall be as set out in the agendas published at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm. To the extent that any public meeting notice appearing on the Public Meetings and Events Calendar (https://www.wilco.org/meetings) conflicts with any official public meeting notice in the published agendas at https://agenda.wilco.org/agenda_publish.cfm, the public meeting notice in the published agendas shall control.
JP3 Earns TAC County Best Practices Award
The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) has named Williamson County a 2022 County Best Practices Award recipient for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s program “What Every Teen Should Know About Texas Law.”. The program was developed by Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean...
