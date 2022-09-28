Read full article on original website
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my living room rug, but I’ll be the first to admit that it can get a bit dingy from all the foot (and paw) traffic from people and pets. I knew from the start that a white rug would be a big challenge to keep clean, but I went for it anyway because I liked it that much. Unfortunately, my once-white rug has been looking grayer and grayer lately. While I was able to lift some of the dirt out with a wet-dry vac and even a handheld shampooer, both of these tools require cleaning solutions that I’m not always so great about restocking at home. I figured that I’d have to carve out some time to deep clean the rug … but then I had an opportunity to try out the BLACK + DECKER Multipurpose Steam Mop, which comes with a whopping six attachments. I’d heard great reviews about steam mops but had never tried one for myself, and this seemed like the best test I could possibly do.
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
What will TikTok come up with next? The newest trend sweeping #CleanTok, the cleaning corner of the social media site, is mopping your floors with laundry detergent. Don’t ask me. I don’t know why, either. Does it clean better? Save money? Let’s watch an example video first, then...
Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
Though cordless vacuums have replaced corded models in many homes, they often have a smaller capacity and need regular recharging, which makes them less suited to bigger houses. Pet owners might also prefer a traditional machine with a wire to keep their home hair-free without the battery conking out halfway through a deep clean.First, decide if you prefer an upright or a cylinder vacuum. Upright machines tend to be a little heavier but cover large areas quickly and are particularly good on carpet. Cylinder models are useful if you have a smaller property but also if you have a lot...
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
Not sure how to wash a mattress protector? Whether you pop it in your washer-dryer or clean it by hand, our tutorial will make sanitizing this bed accessory a breeze.
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
Musty smells are common in damp basements, showers, and laundry that’s been sitting for too long. These smells can sometimes signify a bigger problem, like mold growth. If your home smells like must or mold, the sooner you deal with it, the better. Getting rid of a musty smell can be as easy as washing your laundry. Other times, you’ll need to deep clean, eliminate mold, and air out the room.
If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to give your home a quick update, look no further than Brooklinen’s limited-time sale, where everything from the Brooklyn-based bedding brand is up to 25% off. In a rare move, Brooklinen is taking 25% off its entire collection of linen sheets,...
This article appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. Anyone who’s had to chase a muddy dog through the house understands the appeal of a dog wash located near the entryway. “It’s a great way to keep the mess contained,” says New York–based architect Dan Contelmo, who points out that it also comes in handy for rinsing off dirty boots and giving houseplants a good soak. A dog-cleaning station tailored to the task is also easier on your back—no more hunching over the family bathtub.
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
