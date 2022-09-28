Read full article on original website
Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand
Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom. The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries. One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.” Most of...
Global Dining Concept ISSEI launches in UAE at Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills
Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest international hotel groups, announced today that the global dining concept, ISSEI will open its doors this November 2022 in Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills in Dubai. Making its UAE debut, the world-class restaurant renowned for its evocative fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, will welcome guests at the hotels’ stunning rooftop overlooking the phenomenal Dubai skyline.
FORM Hotel to screen the FIFA World Cup games in-room
With the football fever spreading faster every day, FORM Hotel part of Marriott Bonvoy launches a special “FIFA Package” where football fans can catch all the action live. Valid from November 18th to December 18th, guests can book the package and get a 25% discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast and a 25% discount on F&B room services.
Eden opens at the Dubai Opera
The city’s best-kept secret is finally out. Tucked inside the decorous, fine-dining haven of Belcanto, a pathway leads to an eclectic space that’s designed to transport you to “Eden,” a hidden slice of disco paradise set to attract the well-heeled party-seekers and night owls of the city.
Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer
The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time
Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai
September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
