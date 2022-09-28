ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seny Dieng
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Chris Willock
BBC

M﻿an City v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014. United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games

Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince And Dai Yongge Approval Rating: September 2022

With the first block of the season done, we’re checking back in on our approval ratings for Paul Ince and Dai Yongge. Last time we asked for your thoughts, back in June, the manager and owner came out with decent scores. Ince secured a respectable average of 3.00/5, while Dai ticked up slightly from a dire February grade of 1.61/5 to reach 2.45/5.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Pulse#Good Manager#Stoke#Sunderland#Chair#Millwall
SB Nation

Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling

It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard Both Up For NWFA Manager of the Season

Both Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard are in contention to win the Northwest Football Association Manager of the Year award. The award ceremony takes place on November 7th. Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a Champions League final and title challenge. Matt Beard helped the women finally get promoted out of the WSL2 and back into the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s standard, Patterson timeline, Mudryk & Lozano latest

“Everyone will look to Conor and Tarky but the players drive each other on in training. As a team, everyone is involved so it’s testament to the hard work across the squad. The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat. If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.” - Manager Frank Lampard has penned an open letter to the fans on the Everton website. [EFC]
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition

After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thursday September 29th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Cityzen Forever: Fabian Delph Announces Retirement from Football

The transfer was not supposed to happen. Leaving your beloved club where you are captain, the leader on the pitch, and treated as a hero is not easy. And so Fabian Delph fought hard to stay at Aston Villa. Despite telling reporters in January 2015, amid interest from Manchester City, that he will not leave Villa Park in the summer, he later moved to the Etihad Stadium in what became a transfer saga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Injury Report: Robertson Sidelined, Henderson and Konate Back In Contention

Liverpool FC will be back in action this weekend, playing host to Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. As expected, Andy Robertson will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee issue he picked up in the Champions League win against Napoli. Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise at left-back.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Ben Doak Named on Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List

Liverpool FC’s Ben Doak has been named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List. The list comprises 20 “first-year scholars”, players born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, from every Premier League club. Doak became the second-youngest debutant in Celtic’s history when Ange Postecoglou...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy