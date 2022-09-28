Read full article on original website
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
MLS・
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
BBC
Man City v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014. United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games
Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
SB Nation
Paul Ince And Dai Yongge Approval Rating: September 2022
With the first block of the season done, we’re checking back in on our approval ratings for Paul Ince and Dai Yongge. Last time we asked for your thoughts, back in June, the manager and owner came out with decent scores. Ince secured a respectable average of 3.00/5, while Dai ticked up slightly from a dire February grade of 1.61/5 to reach 2.45/5.
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
SB Nation
Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling
It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard Both Up For NWFA Manager of the Season
Both Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard are in contention to win the Northwest Football Association Manager of the Year award. The award ceremony takes place on November 7th. Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a Champions League final and title challenge. Matt Beard helped the women finally get promoted out of the WSL2 and back into the top flight.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s standard, Patterson timeline, Mudryk & Lozano latest
“Everyone will look to Conor and Tarky but the players drive each other on in training. As a team, everyone is involved so it’s testament to the hard work across the squad. The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat. If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.” - Manager Frank Lampard has penned an open letter to the fans on the Everton website. [EFC]
SB Nation
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition
After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Cityzen Forever: Fabian Delph Announces Retirement from Football
The transfer was not supposed to happen. Leaving your beloved club where you are captain, the leader on the pitch, and treated as a hero is not easy. And so Fabian Delph fought hard to stay at Aston Villa. Despite telling reporters in January 2015, amid interest from Manchester City, that he will not leave Villa Park in the summer, he later moved to the Etihad Stadium in what became a transfer saga.
Former Manchester City Striker Paul Dickov Predicts More From Erling Haaland
Describing Erling Haaland as "in-form" would be somewhat of an understatement. With 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester City, the 22-year-old is well on his way to breaking even more records than he has done so already.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
MLS・
SB Nation
Injury Report: Robertson Sidelined, Henderson and Konate Back In Contention
Liverpool FC will be back in action this weekend, playing host to Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. As expected, Andy Robertson will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee issue he picked up in the Champions League win against Napoli. Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise at left-back.
SB Nation
Chelsea looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director — reports
What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!. As reported by the Guardian and...
SB Nation
Ben Doak Named on Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List
Liverpool FC’s Ben Doak has been named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List. The list comprises 20 “first-year scholars”, players born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, from every Premier League club. Doak became the second-youngest debutant in Celtic’s history when Ange Postecoglou...
