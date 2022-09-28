Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, ​​A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.

