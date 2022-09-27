ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timo launches an authentic new menu with elevated Italian dishes

Good food equals good mood. Journey through a world of flavours as authentic Italian restaurant Timo, located in Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, unveils its eclectic new menu for Italian cuisine aficionados, one where guests are spoiled for choice. Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at Timo, where each...
Two.0 launches an all-new elevated menu

Cove Beach’s contemporary and chic Two.0 restaurant transforms the culinary chapter with its vibrant new menu making it the perfect gastronomic destination for Mediterranean, sushi and seafood lovers. Transport yourself to the country’s hottest beach club where picturesque views meet an eccentric menu showcasing decadent delights for you to devour.
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time

Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
