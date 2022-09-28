Read full article on original website
MLB
Detmers dominates Rangers to cap strong rookie season
ANAHEIM -- It was a fitting end to a solid rookie season for Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, who had an eventful first full season in the Majors that saw him throw a no-hitter on May 10 and record an immaculate inning on July 31, threw six strong innings to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Detmers allowed one run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts to finish his season with a 3.77 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 129 innings over 25 starts.
MLB
'Locked in': Mariners' magic number is 1 after walk-off
SEATTLE -- It’s all down to one. With a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners are one win or one Orioles loss away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2001, meaning they could punch their ticket as soon as Friday.
MLB
Finishing strong, Civale prepped for key playoff role
CLEVELAND -- After a season filled with stops, starts and trips to the injured list, Aaron Civale took the mound Friday for his penultimate start of the regular season. And while Civale probably won’t be called upon to start one of the games in the Guardians’ best-of-three Wild Card Series next weekend, Friday’s start was a perfect of example of how dangerous he could be in the American League Division Series, as he twirled six strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts and no walks in Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Royals at Progressive Field.
MLB
'First step' complete: Resilient Rays punch ticket to postseason
HOUSTON -- The floor of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park was littered with corks from champagne bottles and caps from cans of Budweiser. In the center of the room, veteran outfielder David Peralta strapped on goggles and sprayed two bottles of bubbly at a time. Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Pete Fairbanks, among others, doused their unsuspecting teammates and coaches with beer.
MLB
Singer's season has him in elite Royals company
CLEVELAND -- It didn’t end the way he would have liked, but Friday’s outing didn’t take away from Brady Singer’s stellar 2022 season. For the first four innings of the Royals’ 6-3 series-opening loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, Singer looked like the dominant pitcher he’s shown he can be.
MLB
Ashcraft falters in disappointing start vs. Cubs
CHICAGO -- Reds rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft prefers to induce weak contact early in counts, but certainly has strikeout stuff to fall back on when he needs it. On Friday afternoon vs. the Cubs, Ashcraft could've really used a strikeout or two to escape a second-inning jam. With runners on...
MLB
Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster
CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
MLB
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
MLB
Just how much is winning NL East worth to Mets, Braves?
This weekend’s Mets vs. Braves series in Atlanta – pending the effects of Hurricane Ian – is without question the biggest regular-season series of the year. There is one game of separation between New York’s 98-58 and Atlanta’s 97-59 records. There are six games left. Three are head-to-head. It doesn’t get much more important than this.
MLB
Semien hits 2 of Rangers' 5 homers in loss to Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are counting on Jon Gray to be a top-of-the-rotation horse for years to come. And when he’s been healthy, the hard-throwing right-hander has largely been that this season. On Thursday night, Gray had a rare off night against the Mariners in T-Mobile Park that was...
MLB
Lyles dominates Yanks, but O's are eliminated
NEW YORK -- It was a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles knew the fans wanted to see Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge break Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 homers. Unfortunately for the fans, Judge didn't hit a...
MLB
Otto making strides in push for Rangers' 2023 rotation
ANAHEIM -- Glenn Otto’s path to the Rangers’ rotation in 2023 won’t exactly be an easy one. The front office has been clear with its intentions to add more quality starting pitching to bolster the rotation in the coming years. But if this last week of the...
MLB
Padres' magic number dwindles to 3 despite labors vs. LA
SAN DIEGO -- Here’s a harsh reality of the Padres’ 2022 season: They played six regular-season series against the Dodgers. And they lost all six. The last of those came to an end Thursday night, with a 5-2 Padres defeat at Petco Park. No matter what else happened in the playoff race, losing yet another series to their Southern California rivals was always going to sting.
MLB
Realmuto makes history with 20-20 season
WASHINGTON -- Don’t run on J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto just might run on you. He stole his 19th, 20th and 21st bases of the season in the Phillies' 5-1 victory over the Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. Realmuto became just the second catcher in AL/NL history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Ivan “Pudge" Rodriguez is the only other catcher to do it. He hit 35 home runs and stole 25 bases with the 1999 Rangers.
MLB
Full count, 2 outs: How Raleigh lifted Mariners
SEATTLE -- It had to happen this way, in the most dramatic, euphoric, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The stakes of snapping the longest active playoff void in American professional sports demanded an emphatic ending to the drought that has weighed down this region for two decades. Diving into Cal Raleigh’s massive walk-off...
MLB
A grand return: Avi comes off IL to slug 1st career slam
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right fielder Avisaíl García very easily could’ve called it a season when he aggravated his left hamstring on Sept. 10, winding up on the injured list for the second time since August. Instead, García put in the work to ensure he was back on the field.
MLB
'We're here': Mariners clinch first postseason spot since 2001
SEATTLE -- For all the rain that this lush region of the country accumulates, more than any major U.S. city, there’s been a widespread drought here as equally insatiable as it is intangible. The Mariners, who on their best days can be the most coveted and beloved show in town, have longed to return to that elite stage, but the drought has weighed down those ambitions, especially as it lingered for two decades.
MLB
20 facts to celebrate Seattle's drought ending
The Mariners have made the postseason. That's a sentence that hasn't been written since 2001, saddling Seattle with the longest active playoff drought not only in MLB, but in any of the four major pro sports in North America. At least, it was active until Friday night, when the Mariners finally clinched a playoff berth. At long last, they're no longer postseason-less in Seattle.
MLB
With clinch in sight, here are 4 keys for Rays
HOUSTON -- The Rays were six outs away from spraying champagne at Progressive Field on Thursday night. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and carried it into the eighth, getting close to starting a celebration that surely would have lasted throughout their flight to Houston. But the...
MLB
A's spoil Ohtani's gem, show fight despite 100th loss
ANAHEIM -- There’s no good way to lose the 100th game of the season, but getting no-hit would definitely have added insult to injury. That’s what Shohei Ohtani nearly did to the A’s in their 4-2 loss on Thursday night at Angel Stadium to complete a sweep. The Orioles’ combined no-hitter on July 13, 1991, remains the last time the A’s have been no-hit, which is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.
