Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai
September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread
Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
The specter of global conflict lurks on the horizon. Energy prices are putting the squeeze on millions. Covid lingers. But at the yachting world's most glamorous event, it's business as usual.
‘Nara in the City’ brings bespoke luxury catering, events, décor & entertainment to the venue of your choice
From the award-winning team behind Nara Escape and Sonara Camp comes the latest offering, ‘Nara in the City’, bringing world-class culinary excellence, complete event management, creativity, décor and furniture, and entertainment to the Dubai event scene. Nara in the City has three distinct services, all of which...
Enjoy a refined yet exhilarating football experience at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena
One of Dubai’s most iconic hotels, Jumeirah Emirates Towers is inviting its guests for a refined yet entertaining experience at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena to enjoy the big game from 20 November till 18 December 2022. Set against a spectacular backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the...
Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer
The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
FIFA・
Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
Two.0 launches an all-new elevated menu
Cove Beach’s contemporary and chic Two.0 restaurant transforms the culinary chapter with its vibrant new menu making it the perfect gastronomic destination for Mediterranean, sushi and seafood lovers. Transport yourself to the country’s hottest beach club where picturesque views meet an eccentric menu showcasing decadent delights for you to devour.
