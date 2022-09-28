ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotelnewsme.com

Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
hotelnewsme.com

World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai

September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
hotelnewsme.com

Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread

Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, ​​A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
hotelnewsme.com

Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer

The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
hotelnewsme.com

Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
hotelnewsme.com

Two.0 launches an all-new elevated menu

Cove Beach’s contemporary and chic Two.0 restaurant transforms the culinary chapter with its vibrant new menu making it the perfect gastronomic destination for Mediterranean, sushi and seafood lovers. Transport yourself to the country’s hottest beach club where picturesque views meet an eccentric menu showcasing decadent delights for you to devour.
