San Francisco, CA

CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
McCovey Chronicles

Minor League round up, September 26

AAA Sacramento (63-83) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 8-3 It’s always great when the players in the Minors who you really want to see have good days have good days. And that was the case on Monday, as the 2 offensive stars were the players whose names are circled right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' bullpen putting pieces back together in strong month

SAN FRANCISCO -- It is tradition for the manager and starting pitcher to speak to reporters after every MLB game, but the Giants, who have used the bullpen to soak up most of their innings lately, have made that a bit tricky. So, on a night when five relievers took down 27 outs and there were no clear offensive stars, John Brebbia looked up after changing and saw a pack of notebooks and cameras waiting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022

Zack Greinke talks about his seven shutty start on Tuesday:. Greinke worked efficiently, completing those seven innings on 86 pitches (56 strikes). He held the Tigers to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts — both against Miguel Cabrera. In fact, striking out Cabrera is nothing new for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

