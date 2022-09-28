Read full article on original website
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs as the teams meet at Wrigley Field on Thursday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday and...
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Minor League round up, September 26
AAA Sacramento (63-83) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 8-3 It’s always great when the players in the Minors who you really want to see have good days have good days. And that was the case on Monday, as the 2 offensive stars were the players whose names are circled right now.
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return
SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Giants' bullpen putting pieces back together in strong month
SAN FRANCISCO -- It is tradition for the manager and starting pitcher to speak to reporters after every MLB game, but the Giants, who have used the bullpen to soak up most of their innings lately, have made that a bit tricky. So, on a night when five relievers took down 27 outs and there were no clear offensive stars, John Brebbia looked up after changing and saw a pack of notebooks and cameras waiting.
Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022
Zack Greinke talks about his seven shutty start on Tuesday:. Greinke worked efficiently, completing those seven innings on 86 pitches (56 strikes). He held the Tigers to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts — both against Miguel Cabrera. In fact, striking out Cabrera is nothing new for...
