SAN FRANCISCO -- It is tradition for the manager and starting pitcher to speak to reporters after every MLB game, but the Giants, who have used the bullpen to soak up most of their innings lately, have made that a bit tricky. So, on a night when five relievers took down 27 outs and there were no clear offensive stars, John Brebbia looked up after changing and saw a pack of notebooks and cameras waiting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO