Starting in 2023, employers in California with more than 15 workers will have to disclose salary ranges on their job listings, according to a new law states. Signed by California governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday (Sept. 27), the law not only mandates pay transparency during job hunts but also on the job. All employers in the Golden State will have to provide workers with a pay scale for their current job upon request.

