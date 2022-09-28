Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Health care workers up to 3.3 times more likely to have experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health care professionals working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are up to 3.3 times more likely to be burned out compared to non-health care professionals, despite the rates of mental health issues being similar, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London. The researchers behind the study...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
Employees are afraid they’ll be fired first in layoffs if they’re working remotely. They could be right
Nearly 80% of American workers fear remote workers will be laid off first if a recession leads to layoffs. For months, bosses have all but gone door to door preaching the good word of returning to the office. It was the only way, they said, to ease inflation and for workers to protect themselves from looming layoffs.
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
BBC
RSV in children: Parents warned over signs of virus
Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
Study: Newer COVID-19 Variants Have Shorter Incubation Periods
A recent study found that the incubation periods of COVID-19 have become shorter with each new variant. Changes in incubation periods may influence contact tracing guidelines and recommendations for quarantine and isolation. Experts say a shorter incubation period might mean that the virus can spread much quicker in a community.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
TODAY.com
Parents should not give kids melatonin without medical advice, expert group says
Melatonin may seem like a harmless sleep aid, but the supplement is increasingly sending kids to the hospital. Now experts are warning parents to be more cautious about giving their kids and teens melatonin. While there is some evidence that people can use melatonin, a natural hormone, to manage some...
Mounting evidence shows autoimmune responses play a significant role in long Covid
Disease experts say it has become increasingly clear that an autoimmune response, in which antibodies attack the body’s own healthy cells and tissue, plays an important role in some long-Covid cases. The latest evidence for this came in a study published last week in the European Respiratory Journal. It...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
psychreg.org
I’m on my First Year at University. Let Me Tell You About the Effects of Loneliness on University Students
An on-campus initiative implemented by our student engagement officer Thomas Currid focused explicitly on reducing students’ likelihood of loneliness by lowering social isolation, thus improving the mental health of the entire university’s population, staff members included. This was prompted by the 2022 report on loneliness from the Advance HE and the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).
Millions urged to get flu and Covid jabs amid fears of winter ‘twindemic’ in UK
Health officials say influenza and coronavirus could spread widely at same time in months ahead
Struggling GPs could refuse to see patients: Under-pressure family doctors will be allowed to turn down appointment requests and send patients to other surgeries under new system
Struggling GPs will be allowed to refuse appointments and send patients to other surgeries under a radical 'red alert' warning system. Family doctors will also be given the right to conduct 'most' consultations remotely and enforce telephone triage when they cannot cope with demand. It means sick Britons may have...
An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why
Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
aarp.org
Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer
The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be mistaken for other conditions. Here are five signs of ovarian cancer to keep an eye out for.
