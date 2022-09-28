ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC

RSV in children: Parents warned over signs of virus

Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
Verywell Health

Study: Newer COVID-19 Variants Have Shorter Incubation Periods

A recent study found that the incubation periods of COVID-19 have become shorter with each new variant. Changes in incubation periods may influence contact tracing guidelines and recommendations for quarantine and isolation. Experts say a shorter incubation period might mean that the virus can spread much quicker in a community.
MedicalXpress

Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children

A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
Verywell Health

A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants

The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters

A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
psychreg.org

I’m on my First Year at University. Let Me Tell You About the Effects of Loneliness on University Students

An on-campus initiative implemented by our student engagement officer Thomas Currid focused explicitly on reducing students’ likelihood of loneliness by lowering social isolation, thus improving the mental health of the entire university’s population, staff members included. This was prompted by the 2022 report on loneliness from the Advance HE and the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI).
Daily Mail

Struggling GPs could refuse to see patients: Under-pressure family doctors will be allowed to turn down appointment requests and send patients to other surgeries under new system

Struggling GPs will be allowed to refuse appointments and send patients to other surgeries under a radical 'red alert' warning system. Family doctors will also be given the right to conduct 'most' consultations remotely and enforce telephone triage when they cannot cope with demand. It means sick Britons may have...
Fatherly

An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why

Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
aarp.org

Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer

The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be mistaken for other conditions. Here are five signs of ovarian cancer to keep an eye out for.
