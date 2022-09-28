Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.

