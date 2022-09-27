Hurricane Ian strengthens, Florida landfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian, made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It is expected to bring a dangerous storm surge of up to 18 feet along Florida's Southwest coast, including Englewood, Bonita Beach and Charlotte Harbor. "Our biggest concern as we wait for this storm to make landfall is...
Hurricane Ian's strength captured by International Space Station cameras: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday. The storm is growing stronger after making landfall on the western tip of Cuba. It is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Tampa and St. Petersburg are among...
