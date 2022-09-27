ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian strengthens, Florida landfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
