Religion

Cleveland Jewish News

US Jewish leaders, Erdogan meet for the first time in three years

Behind the scenes of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting last week, a group of American Jewish organizations was quietly working to improve ties between the global community, Israel and the world body. Representatives from organizations under the umbrella of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations held...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel to allow 24-hour access at border crossing with Jordan

Israel will open the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan for 24-hour access beginning Oct. 24, roughly one month after U.S. President Joe Biden set the target date during his visit to Israel in July. “We welcome news that Allenby/King Hussein Bridge will be open 24/7...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

UN Security Council hails Lapid’s ‘two-state’ commitment, questions Israeli couterterrorism ops

As the United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday, a recurrent theme emerged. Council members lauded Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for a two-state solution, while simultaneously expressing concern over growing instability in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The council held its monthly briefing and consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian...
POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Death toll in Iran protests exceeds 80 says human rights group

As the ongoing protests in Iran reached their two-week mark on Friday, the death toll has reportedly exceeded 80 people. Iranians have been protesting against the regime since the Sept. 16 killing of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested for “unsuitable attire” by the Islamic Republic’s “morality police” and then beaten to death.
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Qatari delegate to UN in Geneva deletes Twitter account after watchdog exposes antisemitic, homophobic tweets

(JTA) — The Qatari envoy to United Nations agencies based in Geneva deleted her Twitter account after a watchdog exposed antisemitic and homophobic tweets. Hillel Neuer, the director of United Nations Watch, which tracks anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bias among other bigotries at the United Nations, reported Tuesday that Hend al-Muftah had deleted her account.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel-South Korea free trade agreement passes final hurdle

South Korea ratified its free trade agreement with Israel on Tuesday. It’s the first FTA that Israel has signed with an Asian country. The agreement goes into force on Dec. 1. Israel exports about $1.5 billion annually to South Korea and imports $2 billion in goods. “South Korea is...
ECONOMY
Cleveland Jewish News

Brazilian Jews and Arabs hold hummus championship to celebrate coexistence — and food

SAO PAULO (JTA) — Brazilian Jews, Christians and Muslims celebrated their peaceful coexistence in Latin America’s largest nation with a competition centered on one of the Middle East’s signature foods. The Hebraica Jewish club in Sao Paulo organized and hosted an inaugural Abrahamic Hummus Championship last Wednesday,...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Portuguese court loosens rules for rabbi charged in Roman Abramovich Sephardic citizenship probe

(JTA) — Since March, Rabbi Daniel Litvak has been required to appear three times a week at the magistrate’s office in Porto, the Portuguese city where he is accused of submitting fraudulent citizenship applications for Sephardic Jews. His passports were confiscated and he was barred from contacting the lawyer who is the other defendant in the criminal case against him.
LAW
Cleveland Jewish News

Giorgia Meloni: ‘I believe that the existence of Israel is vital’

It appears that history is about to be made in Italy: Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year old leader of the national conservative party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), who has pledged to fight mass immigration and Islamization and has been very critical of the European Union, is poised to become the country’s first female prime minister.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish woman to be knighted for helping Sephardic Jews gain Spanish citizenship

(JTA) — Doreen Alhadeff was the first American Jew granted Spanish citizenship under Spain’s 2015 law to repatriate Sephardic Jews from around the world. Now she is going to be knighted by Spain’s monarchy for helping others obtain that same citizenship. Alhadeff, a 72-year-old real estate agent...
RELIGION
Cleveland Jewish News

Mexican cops raid Lev Tahor compound, remove children

Mexican police raided the jungle compound of Jewish extremist sect Lev Tahor (“Pure Heart”) and removed minors from the site, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Two adult members of the group, described by former members as a cult, are under arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and severe sexual offenses, including rape.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Signs Yom Kippur is almost here in Israel

Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Political factors delaying Israel’s sale of Arrow-3 to Germany

The lack of a green light from the United States is delaying the export of the Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile interception system to Germany, a Western technical observer has confirmed to JNS. Israel has worked for months to persuade the U.S. to allow the sale of Arrow-3, developed by Israel...
POLITICS
AFP

Kabul classroom bombing death toll rises to 35 as women protest 'genocide'

The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. Meanwhile on Saturday dozens of Hazara women defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed in their community.
PROTESTS

