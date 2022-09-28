Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
US Jewish leaders, Erdogan meet for the first time in three years
Behind the scenes of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting last week, a group of American Jewish organizations was quietly working to improve ties between the global community, Israel and the world body. Representatives from organizations under the umbrella of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations held...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to allow 24-hour access at border crossing with Jordan
Israel will open the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan for 24-hour access beginning Oct. 24, roughly one month after U.S. President Joe Biden set the target date during his visit to Israel in July. “We welcome news that Allenby/King Hussein Bridge will be open 24/7...
Cleveland Jewish News
How an accidental activist became the ‘foreign minister of the Jewish people’
(JTA) — As a newly arrived American exchange teacher at a Moscow public school in 1974, David Harris was discreetly handed a small piece of paper by a young girl passing him in the hallway. “I clenched it in my fist, and opened it in a stall in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s atomic energy chief: Israel and the world cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran
Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission head Moshe Edri said on Wednesday that neither Israel nor the world can allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Speaking at the sixty-sixth General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Edri said that it was now clear that Iran’s nuclear program was military in nature.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council hails Lapid’s ‘two-state’ commitment, questions Israeli couterterrorism ops
As the United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday, a recurrent theme emerged. Council members lauded Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for a two-state solution, while simultaneously expressing concern over growing instability in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The council held its monthly briefing and consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Death toll in Iran protests exceeds 80 says human rights group
As the ongoing protests in Iran reached their two-week mark on Friday, the death toll has reportedly exceeded 80 people. Iranians have been protesting against the regime since the Sept. 16 killing of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested for “unsuitable attire” by the Islamic Republic’s “morality police” and then beaten to death.
Cleveland Jewish News
Qatari delegate to UN in Geneva deletes Twitter account after watchdog exposes antisemitic, homophobic tweets
(JTA) — The Qatari envoy to United Nations agencies based in Geneva deleted her Twitter account after a watchdog exposed antisemitic and homophobic tweets. Hillel Neuer, the director of United Nations Watch, which tracks anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bias among other bigotries at the United Nations, reported Tuesday that Hend al-Muftah had deleted her account.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel-South Korea free trade agreement passes final hurdle
South Korea ratified its free trade agreement with Israel on Tuesday. It’s the first FTA that Israel has signed with an Asian country. The agreement goes into force on Dec. 1. Israel exports about $1.5 billion annually to South Korea and imports $2 billion in goods. “South Korea is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Brazilian Jews and Arabs hold hummus championship to celebrate coexistence — and food
SAO PAULO (JTA) — Brazilian Jews, Christians and Muslims celebrated their peaceful coexistence in Latin America’s largest nation with a competition centered on one of the Middle East’s signature foods. The Hebraica Jewish club in Sao Paulo organized and hosted an inaugural Abrahamic Hummus Championship last Wednesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Portuguese court loosens rules for rabbi charged in Roman Abramovich Sephardic citizenship probe
(JTA) — Since March, Rabbi Daniel Litvak has been required to appear three times a week at the magistrate’s office in Porto, the Portuguese city where he is accused of submitting fraudulent citizenship applications for Sephardic Jews. His passports were confiscated and he was barred from contacting the lawyer who is the other defendant in the criminal case against him.
Cleveland Jewish News
Giorgia Meloni: ‘I believe that the existence of Israel is vital’
It appears that history is about to be made in Italy: Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year old leader of the national conservative party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), who has pledged to fight mass immigration and Islamization and has been very critical of the European Union, is poised to become the country’s first female prime minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish woman to be knighted for helping Sephardic Jews gain Spanish citizenship
(JTA) — Doreen Alhadeff was the first American Jew granted Spanish citizenship under Spain’s 2015 law to repatriate Sephardic Jews from around the world. Now she is going to be knighted by Spain’s monarchy for helping others obtain that same citizenship. Alhadeff, a 72-year-old real estate agent...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration wants ‘thorough’ inquiry into death of 7-year-old Palestinian boy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration’s State Department demanded a “thorough and immediate” investigation into the death of a 7-year-old after Israeli soldiers visited his West Bank home. “The U.S. is heartbroken to learn of the death of an innocent Palestinian child,” State Department spokesman Vedandt...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mexican cops raid Lev Tahor compound, remove children
Mexican police raided the jungle compound of Jewish extremist sect Lev Tahor (“Pure Heart”) and removed minors from the site, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Two adult members of the group, described by former members as a cult, are under arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and severe sexual offenses, including rape.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel kills 4, wounds at least 44 in military raid in Jenin, prompting Fatah call for ‘day of rage’
(JTA) — Israeli troops killed four Palestinians and wounded at least 44 Wednesday in Jenin, the West Bank town that was the locus of a wave of terrorist attacks earlier this year and has been the target of sustained military raids since. Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Signs Yom Kippur is almost here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
Cleveland Jewish News
Political factors delaying Israel’s sale of Arrow-3 to Germany
The lack of a green light from the United States is delaying the export of the Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile interception system to Germany, a Western technical observer has confirmed to JNS. Israel has worked for months to persuade the U.S. to allow the sale of Arrow-3, developed by Israel...
