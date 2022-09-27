Read full article on original website
IST students form meaningful connections, celebrate diversity at Tapia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Fourteen College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) students attended the three-day ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference in Washington, D.C., in early September to celebrate diversity in computing. The annual conference brings together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds....
Next advancement and promotion for non-tenure-line faculty workshop Oct. 6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues to learn about the promotion process for non-tenure-line faculty and take advantage of the resources and opportunities for growth and advancement. The next promotion and tenure workshop will be held from 2 to...
Around the College: Sept. 28, 2022
UNVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students, staff and faculty members from Penn State's College of Education share recent research and career achievements. · Brittany Aronson, associate professor of education (curriculum and instruction), is co-author of a new article, “Moving toward a Comprehensive Program of Critical Social Justice Teacher Education: A QuantCrit Analysis of Preservice Teachers’ Perceptions of Social Justice Education” in The Teacher Educator.
Deadline extended for community engaged research fellowship program applications
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)’s Community-Engaged Research Core is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Community-Engaged Research Fellowship Program now through Oct. 24. The program provides training and a mentorship network to scientists interested in advancing their community-engaged research expertise across Penn State campuses.
Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
Eisenhower Teaching Award: Courtney Nagle inspires students’ love for math
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Too often students learn math through disconnected formulas, rules and procedures, but void of underlying concepts, explained Courtney Nagle, associate professor of mathematics education at Penn State Behrend and a recipient of the 2022 Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching. Nagle’s classroom, however, is...
Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian’s Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
Penn State Berks holds 10th annual Latino Forum for high school students
WYOMISSING, Pa. — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Penn State Berks will hold its 10th annual Latino Forum from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. This special event is free and open to students from all Berks County high schools. The keynote address is also...
Penn State Altoona to Hold Engineering Career Days Oct. 12 and 13
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold a networking event and a career fair for engineering students looking for employment and internship opportunities. The engineering networking reception takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Slep Student Center. Students will be able to meet potential employers and representatives from professional companies and organizations. Attire is business casual.
Co-Op Stories: Renee Paetzell inspired by geriatric health care internship
Editor's note: This story is part of a series profiling internship experiences of undergraduate students participating in Penn State Schuylkill Co-Op. For more stories like Paetzell’s, visit schuylkill.psu.edu/co-op-stories. The series is written by Jontae Martin, a fourth-year Penn State Schuylkill student majoring in corporate communication. SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. —...
Professors, students partner with manufacturers on innovative solutions
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Two Penn State Harrisburg professors are working with students to help regional manufacturers develop innovative solutions to real-life issues in the industry. Issam Abu-Mahfouz, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Grady Mathews, assistant professor of civil engineering, in the college’s School of Science, Engineering, and Technology,...
Penn State startup launches app to connect, engage students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students can now access campus resources and connect with around 12,000 of their community members from a secured app called the Penn State Engagement App. Navengage, founded by Penn State alumni Andrew Strause (management information systems, class of 2017), Dan Lordan (biology and...
Students, families remember those who donated bodies for medical education
HERSHEY, Pa. — Ethan Lee played Claude Debussy’s "Clair de Lune," and the sweet phrases of music created for the crowd that rarest of moments on the bustling campus of Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center — stillness. The...
Gidos' $500,000 gift will support Penn State Smeal fintech initiatives
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has received a $500,000 gift from alumni Jeff and Wendy Gido to endow the Jeff and Wendy Gido – Goldman Sachs Distinction in Financial Technology Fund. Their gift, which was made possible through the Goldman Sachs Gives...
Substance use disorder summit jumpstarts the discourse on stigma reduction
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction’s (CSUA) hosted the first annual Substance Use Disorder Stigma Reduction Summit recently at the HUB-Robeson Center in University Park. Organized by the Substance Use Stigma Reduction Collaborative, the event brought in researchers, practitioners and government partners from across Pennsylvania and the nation to consider research, policy and practice around the issue of stigma reduction in numerous fields like criminal justice and healthcare.
Faculty profile: Jimena Cosso
Department: Educational Psychology, Counseling, and Special Education. Directory entry: https://ed.psu.edu/directory/dr-jimena-cosso. Jimena Cosso joins the Penn State College of Education as an assistant professor of education (critical quantitative) after having recently completed her doctorate in educational psychology and research methodology at Purdue University. Cosso’s research focuses on exploring the home environment...
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
