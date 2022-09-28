ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hellenic Navy commissions its 7th and Final Roussen-class FACM

Story by Dimitris Mitsopoulos, reporting from Amfiali Naval Base near Athens. The event took place at the Amfiali Naval Base on September 29, 2022 in presence of the Greek Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the President of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Chief Hellenic Army General Staff, the Chief of Hellenic Navy General Staff , the Deputy Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff, the Chief in Command of the Hellenic Fleet, Members of the Parliament and other distinguished guests.
