Cape Cod Chronicle
Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring
ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
capecod.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location
WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
sandwichmass.org
Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal
The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (9/30-10/2)
I am not sure how we are here but September flew by in the blink of an eye. Cue all things Fall and Fall festivals! As much as I long for weekends spent at the beach, the event calendar has been jam packed with so many Fall things to do with the family that I don't even mind it. As always, check the event calendar for the full line up but here are your top 5!
theweektoday.com
Rochester chief saved through program he implemented
ROCHESTER – When people call 911 in an emergency, they often have to rely on heroic strangers to come to their aid. But when Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel suffered a severe cardiac incident in his home, he didn’t call on strangers. He called on his friends, family and coworkers, people he had personally trained to deal with situations like the one he was in.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Angus McPherson Laidlaw
Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
Massachusetts real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
