NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Physical Contest in Anaheim
Dylan Guenther notches his first goal of the preseason; Arizona plays next on Oct. 4. Wednesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks may have just been a preseason game, but it had all the makings of a heavyweight bout. Dylan Guenther notched his first goal of the preseason,...
Rangers lineup for tonight confirmed; Sammy Blais on the top line
Per Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers lineup for tonight has been released, and Sammy Blais will be on the top line. This comes 2 hours after we released Season 3’s debut of Live From the Blue Seats, where we discussed Blais and where he fit this year. Starting this year off like last, we are already outdated. Given how well last season went, let’s take that as a good sign.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Set for Second Preseason Meeting Against Ducks
Arizona looks to build upon red-hot power play as contributions continue to come from throughout the lineup. Sept. 28, 2022 | 7 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif. The Coyotes' special teams have, in fact, been special this preseason. Arizona has scored two power-play goals in two of its...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
Yardbarker
NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing
The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets
The St. Louis Blues will play their first preseason game at Enterprise Center on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster.com. The Blues are 3-0 on the preseason following wins against Arizona, Dallas and Chicago. Players expected to...
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
alaskasportsreport.com
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
NHL
MEDCIAL: Connor Murphy to Miss Morning Skate on Wednesday
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Connor Murphy will not practice today (maintenance). Forward Gavin Hayes has been assigned to his junior team, the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 62 players, including 36 forwards,...
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
