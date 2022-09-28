ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Physical Contest in Anaheim

Dylan Guenther notches his first goal of the preseason; Arizona plays next on Oct. 4. Wednesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks may have just been a preseason game, but it had all the makings of a heavyweight bout. Dylan Guenther notched his first goal of the preseason,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Blue Seat

Rangers lineup for tonight confirmed; Sammy Blais on the top line

Per Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers lineup for tonight has been released, and Sammy Blais will be on the top line. This comes 2 hours after we released Season 3’s debut of Live From the Blue Seats, where we discussed Blais and where he fit this year. Starting this year off like last, we are already outdated. Given how well last season went, let’s take that as a good sign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Set for Second Preseason Meeting Against Ducks

Arizona looks to build upon red-hot power play as contributions continue to come from throughout the lineup. Sept. 28, 2022 | 7 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif. The Coyotes' special teams have, in fact, been special this preseason. Arizona has scored two power-play goals in two of its...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing

The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues will play their first preseason game at Enterprise Center on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster.com. The Blues are 3-0 on the preseason following wins against Arizona, Dallas and Chicago. Players expected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis

Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
COLUMBUS, OH
#First Period 1
NHL

MEDCIAL: Connor Murphy to Miss Morning Skate on Wednesday

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Connor Murphy will not practice today (maintenance). Forward Gavin Hayes has been assigned to his junior team, the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 62 players, including 36 forwards,...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Caps Continue Preseason in Philly

Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

