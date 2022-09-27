Read full article on original website
pewtrusts.org
New Website Highlights Health Plans Leading in Appropriate Antibiotic Use
The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has launched a website that highlights health plans that are high performers in appropriate antibiotic use. The new program is part of NCQA’s ongoing efforts to track and improve antibiotic prescribing. NCQA analyzed data from its Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) to identify health plans that are in or above the 85th percentile for appropriate prescribing in the United States.
healthleadersmedia.com
Institute for Healthcare Improvement Boosts Health Equity Efforts
IHI is offering two ways for healthcare organizations to participate in its Pursuing Equity initiative. — With sponsorship funding, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is launching a new iteration of the organization'sPursuing Equity initiative. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in U.S. healthcare during the coronavirus...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
natureworldnews.com
The Future of Healthcare Delivery
The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing. New delivery models are emerging and traditional models are being disrupted. This is resulting in a healthcare system that is more patient-centered and efficient. Keep reading to learn more about the future of healthcare delivery. Improving Patient Safety. One of the main aspects of...
geteducated.com
Emergency Medical Services Degree Online – The Top Programs
Accidents happen, and emergencies will never be 100% preventable. Luckily, professional emergency medical services providers are always on the clock, ready to provide medical assistance. However, paramedics, EMTs, and similar professionals need special training to do this job. That’s where emergency medical services degrees come into play. If you want to join the emergency medical services field, then you’ll need the appropriate credentials and degree. To begin with, let’s look at the best emergency medical services degrees online and ready for your application.
getnews.info
Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 | Reports and Data
Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for precise and error-free tools for handling huge data of patients is driving market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is resulting in rising number of patient footfall in hospitals, which is expected to result in increase in data volume generated by the hospitals. For instance, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania use a machine learning tool to predict patients at highest risk for developing severe sepsis in just 12 hours. This new tool can monitor hundreds of key variables in real-time by taking data from more than 160,000 patients.
getnews.info
Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data
Clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Building The Next Generation of BIPOC Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis
Building The Next Generation of BIPOC Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. Building The Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. My next podcast guest, Michellene Davis, Esq assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of National Medical Fellowships, Inc., (NMF) in May of 2021. Founded in 1946, NMF was one of America’s first diversity organizations and remains the only national organization advancing health equity at the intersection of wealth and health. It provides scholarships to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) medical and health professions students underrepresented in medicine to ensure equity of access to culturally competent, high-quality health care. NMF also increases the number of BIPOC clinician leaders to diversify clinical trials.
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
Hinge Health Delivers 2.4x ROI for Employers, According to Digital MSK Industry’s Largest Medical Claims Analysis
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Today, Hinge Health announced results of the largest digital musculoskeletal (MSK) claims study to date, demonstrating an average cost savings of $2,387 per participant and delivering 2.4x ROI for employers using its Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic. The 136-Employer Medical Claims ROI Study draws on a dataset covering 100 million Americans and examines claims data of more than 8,000 health plan members across 136 employers and 46 industries. Based on a methodology validated by an independent actuarial firm, the two-year medical claims analysis evaluated medical care costs and utilization for those who sought care for back, knee, shoulder, hip, or neck pain before and after the program enrollment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005248/en/ 2.4x ROI for employers using Hinge Health (Graphic: Business Wire)
districtadministration.com
We must deploy technology now to help schools close gaps in social care
Ten-year-old Helena showed up at school looking disheveled and complaining of a stomach ache. When she went to see the school nurse, Ms. Jones, Helena confided that she hadn’t eaten anything since dinner the night before—and upon further questioning, Ms. Jones learned that dinner hadn’t amounted to much either.
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
healio.com
People with diabetes demand solutions to therapy-related waste
People with diabetes are concerned about waste associated with therapy, and diabetes stakeholders must advocate for regulatory changes to address the problem, according to a speaker at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “We, this means all of the diabetes community, have to take action when...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
