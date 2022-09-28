Read full article on original website
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Banshees of Inisherin' finds poignancy in dark comedy
"The Banshees of Inisherin" take a darkly comic look at what happens when grown ups (Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell) stop being friends.
Fantastic Fest 2022: The Offering Review
Jewish horror is an underrepresented corner of the genre. While horror movies dealing with monsters, demons, and spirits of faith are commonplace, there has historically been a relative dearth coming from Jewish lore. That’s fortunately been changing in recent years as films like The Golem, Demon and The Vigil have begun filling in the gap, but there’s always room for more from the faith’s varied folklore.
Smile review: Sosie Bacon gives a haunting performance in this bleak horror
The smile will soon be wiped off your face once you've been bombarded with shocks, gore, trauma and Cristobal Tapia de Veer's harrowing sound design. Cristobal Tapia de Veer's score will send shivers up your spine. It's relentless and filled with eerie visuals, shocking moments, and suspense. Some really good...
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2, on Disney+ Friday, shows it's never too late for a legacy sequel. After 29 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, the sequel has new fun with a modern perspective. In 1653 Salem, the young Sanderson sisters discover their spellbook, which...
You Can Now Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage From 'Hocus Pocus' This October
The infamous cottage that served as the home to the Sanderson Sisters in Disney's Hocus Pocus is set to host guests (and probably some ghosts) this fall season. In honor of their return to Disney Studios for the upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson Sisters partnered with Airbnb to give two fans the ultimate retreat this spooky season.
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Christian Bale Reveals The One ‘Star Wars’ Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise
Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him. The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope. Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
'Ghost Hunters' Experience Weirdly Chilling Phenomena in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip at Season 15 Premiere
The Ghost Hunters Season 15 premiere is coming up this weekend and in an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com, we see the hunters experience some weirdly chilling phenomena. In the Season 15 premiere, titled "Keeper of the Light," the Atlantic Paranormal Society reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams in the Florida panhandle, where a new exhibition is stirring up paranormal activity at the Pensacola Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the concerned and tense staff wants to ensure visitors won't be harmed by the unsettled spirits.
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Disney+’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ + More
We’re currently in an era of reckoning, an era when misunderstood women from the ’90s are having their stories re-told. This week’s new TV and film releases feature a couple of these stories, including the rise (and fall, and rise again) of musician Sinead O’Connor, as well as the literal resurrection of some witches we can’t seem to get rid of, the Sanderson sisters of Salem, Massachusetts. Wondering what to stream since there are so many good options? Let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New Movies and Shows...
