Chatham, MA

411mania.com

Fantastic Fest 2022: The Offering Review

Jewish horror is an underrepresented corner of the genre. While horror movies dealing with monsters, demons, and spirits of faith are commonplace, there has historically been a relative dearth coming from Jewish lore. That’s fortunately been changing in recent years as films like The Golem, Demon and The Vigil have begun filling in the gap, but there’s always room for more from the faith’s varied folklore.
UPI News

Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2, on Disney+ Friday, shows it's never too late for a legacy sequel. After 29 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, the sequel has new fun with a modern perspective. In 1653 Salem, the young Sanderson sisters discover their spellbook, which...
People

There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets

PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals The One 'Star Wars' Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise

Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him.  The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.  Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
Popculture

'Ghost Hunters' Experience Weirdly Chilling Phenomena in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip at Season 15 Premiere

The Ghost Hunters Season 15 premiere is coming up this weekend and in an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com, we see the hunters experience some weirdly chilling phenomena. In the Season 15 premiere, titled "Keeper of the Light," the Atlantic Paranormal Society reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams in the Florida panhandle, where a new exhibition is stirring up paranormal activity at the Pensacola Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the concerned and tense staff wants to ensure visitors won't be harmed by the unsettled spirits.
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Disney+'s 'Hocus Pocus 2' + More

We’re currently in an era of reckoning, an era when misunderstood women from the ’90s are having their stories re-told. This week’s new TV and film releases feature a couple of these stories, including the rise (and fall, and rise again) of musician Sinead O’Connor, as well as the literal resurrection of some witches we can’t seem to get rid of, the Sanderson sisters of Salem, Massachusetts. Wondering what to stream since there are so many good options? Let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it. New Movies and Shows...
