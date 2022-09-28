Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Angus McPherson Laidlaw
Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
Woman killed after being hit by a car in West Yarmouth
WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a Cape Cod town, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police and Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Human Remains Found On Brewster Beach
BREWSTER – Authorities have confirmed finding human remains washed ashore near First Light Beach. “On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brewster Police responded to the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster regarding the discovery of partial human remains that had washed up on shore,” Tara Miltimore, assistant Barnstable County District Attorney, said Wednesday.
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
Man dies after head-on crash with box truck in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on a busy Hingham highway Wednesday afternoon. Hingham Police say they responded to 61 Broad Cove Road (Route 3A) just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a car crash involving a box truck. Investigators say the car...
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
