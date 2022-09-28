Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Chronicle
Downsized Wing Island Boardwalk Proposed; Select Board Responds To Opposition
BREWSTER – Having reviewed more than 150 written public comments – 60 percent of them opposed – the select board on Monday endorsed downsizing the scope of the proposed Wing Island Boardwalk project to one with as minimal an environmental footprint as possible. “Residents said they wanted...
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
sandwichmass.org
Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal
The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
Get Your Medical Questions Answered During Walk With a Doctor on Cape Cod
Cape Cod is doing something different to not only help us get healthy but educate us on staying healthy. I can't be the only one who gets annoyed with having to make an appointment to see my doctor; usually, I have to wait weeks to get in. I stumbled on...
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
The least expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Sept. 24
A condo in Orleans that sold for $99,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $473.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring
ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
Cape Cod Chronicle
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Angus McPherson Laidlaw
Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
theweektoday.com
Rochester chief saved through program he implemented
ROCHESTER – When people call 911 in an emergency, they often have to rely on heroic strangers to come to their aid. But when Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel suffered a severe cardiac incident in his home, he didn’t call on strangers. He called on his friends, family and coworkers, people he had personally trained to deal with situations like the one he was in.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
NECN
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
capecod.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location
WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
