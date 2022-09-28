Read full article on original website
"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Brockton woman killed in fiery crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Brockton woman was killed in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Route 24 north. Investigators said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound at a high rate of...
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Angus McPherson Laidlaw
Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Bourne High School Student Charged for School Shooting Threat
BOURNE — A Bourne High School student who sparked a police response after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and use it is now facing charges of making terroristic threats. Bourne public schools all saw an increased police presence on Wednesday, after police said a high school...
Large Police presence in Falmouth after reports of shots fired
FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
