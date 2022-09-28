Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Cod Chronicle
Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring
ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van
“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
sandwichmass.org
Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal
The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
Demolition company tied to deadly Government Center garage collapse facing $1.2M in fines
BOSTON — A South Shore-based company that was overseeing demolition when part of the Government Center garage in downtown Boston collapsed earlier this year is facing hefty fines for “willfully exposing workers to hazards,” including one employee who plunged to his death, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.
Marion’s Mary Celeste Selling Off Fixtures After Permanently Closing
Marion’s Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library has permanently closed, and the award-winning restaurant is selling off various fixtures and other items in an “everything must go” sale on Wednesday, September 28. The sale is taking place at the restaurant from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Some...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Human Remains Found On Brewster Beach
BREWSTER – Authorities have confirmed finding human remains washed ashore near First Light Beach. “On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brewster Police responded to the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster regarding the discovery of partial human remains that had washed up on shore,” Tara Miltimore, assistant Barnstable County District Attorney, said Wednesday.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
Comments / 0