Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Human Remains Found On Brewster Beach
BREWSTER – Authorities have confirmed finding human remains washed ashore near First Light Beach. “On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brewster Police responded to the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster regarding the discovery of partial human remains that had washed up on shore,” Tara Miltimore, assistant Barnstable County District Attorney, said Wednesday.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
Comments / 0