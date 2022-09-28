Read full article on original website
Aaron Boone’s speech, tribute to injured teammate among Yankees’ AL East clinch highlights
The New York Yankees earned every second of their AL East clinch celebration on Tuesday night, weathering 500 different types of storms this summer (some self-inflicted, preventing them from reaching the gas pedal, but we move on) in order to send the Blue Jays into the Wild Card round with eight games remaining.
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays
The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
Yanks Clinch AL East 1st Round Bye Judge Still at 60 HRs Mets Lose, Sox Win
In MLB Tuesday, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2 and with the win, clinched the AL East and a 1st Round bye in the Playoffs. It is their 1st Div. Championship since 2019. Aaron Judge remained at 60 Home Runs. The Mets lost to the Marlins 6-4. Pete Alonso...
Game 154: Orioles at Red Sox
There are a few things left playing for this season: a draft pick spot (ehh kinda complicated feeling about this though), Michael Wacha’s rebound, potentially the last days of Xander Bogaerts (really hope not though). The time has also likely run out for J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi. Contributors to the 2018 World Series may be few and far between as soon as 2023.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Major League Baseball Leaders
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5...
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Yankees Aaron Judge ties single-season AL record with 61st home run
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run on the season on Wednesday night, tying the longtime American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. The big picture: Judge continues an electric season, batting .314 with 173 hits and 130 RBI to go with his home run total.
