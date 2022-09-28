ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9...
NHL
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. E_McKinstry (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS_Marsh (2). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3. Runners moved up_Wisdom. GIDP_Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bieber
Bakersfield Californian

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League#N Lowe#Springer Toronto
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11). Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Columbus202—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Peeke, Svozil), 8:47. 2, Columbus, Marchenko 1 (Luoto, Pyyhtia), 13:29 (pp). Second Period_3, Buffalo, Priskie 1 (Quinn, Clague), 3:49. Third Period_4, Columbus, Voracek 1 (Roslovic, Fix-Wolansky), 7:58. 5, Columbus, Meyer 1 (Richards, Gavrikov), 16:36 (sh). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 2-9-12_23. Columbus 13-8-10_31. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension

FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy