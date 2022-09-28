Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth without taking the field
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for Sept. 29, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 6:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (87-68) vs. Rays (85-70). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5,...
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Preseason Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9...
NHL・
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. E_McKinstry (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS_Marsh (2). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3. Runners moved up_Wisdom. GIDP_Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bakersfield Californian
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Myers in the 7th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. 1-ran for Nola in the 8th. E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). RBIs_Muncy (68), Taylor (41), Myers 2 (36), Alfaro (40). S_Kim.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB・
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), Ward (22). SB_Brown (10), Kemp (11). Ruiz pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_3:23. A_23,573 (45,517).
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Bakersfield Californian
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6...
OKC Thunder agrees to trade four players to Houston Rockets, per report
Report: OKC Thunder agrees to eight-player trade with Houston Rockets The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to remake the roster ahead of Monday's preseason opener. Two days after sending Vit Krejci...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Columbus 4, Buffalo 1
Columbus202—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Peeke, Svozil), 8:47. 2, Columbus, Marchenko 1 (Luoto, Pyyhtia), 13:29 (pp). Second Period_3, Buffalo, Priskie 1 (Quinn, Clague), 3:49. Third Period_4, Columbus, Voracek 1 (Roslovic, Fix-Wolansky), 7:58. 5, Columbus, Meyer 1 (Richards, Gavrikov), 16:36 (sh). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 2-9-12_23. Columbus 13-8-10_31. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo...
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Rays' Magic Number Down to 1 After Red Sox Beat Orioles Again
The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and they can do it now on Thursday night in Cleveland after the struggling Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox for the third straight day. Tampa Bay's magic number is now down to one.
Bakersfield Californian
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
Comments / 0