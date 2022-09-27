Hurricane Ian strengthens, Florida landfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after swamping Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
'It could happen to anybody': Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in California
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a mountain lion at Pico Canyon Park in southern California Monday, according to officials. The boy suffered injuries described as non-life threatening, and the park has been temporarily shut down by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Indiana high school student becomes 1st in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- An Indiana high school student has become the only person in the world to land a perfect score on an AP calculus exam. Denise White has taught different levels of calculus at Penn High School in St. Joseph County, Indiana for 30 years now, WBND reported.
Texas Rep. Dade Phelan says he would vote against increasing minimum age to 21 to buy firearm
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims have called for a special session to raise the minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21. Texas Rep. Dade Phelan says he would vote against it.
Man allegedly caught urinating on ex-wife's grave, family now demanding answers
ORANGETOWN, New York -- A man was arrested for desecrating his ex-wife's grave and now her family is demanding answers. The Orangetown Police Department arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly urinating on his ex-wife's grave. Her family called the disgusting act outrageous. "This is disgraceful to me, my family, and...
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
Aldine nuisance property finally cleared after being used as cover for crime
Multiple agencies in Harris County worked together to clean up a magnet for crime, rodents, and dangerous meth lab fires.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's wife drove him away to avoid being served subpoena, records say
In an affidavit, a process server said that the state's top attorney tried to evade him as he attempted to deliver a subpoena from an abortion fund's lawsuit against the state.
