Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
ZDNet
iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Apple released iOS 16, and with it, a bevy of new features have made their way to your iPhone. New features such as a completely redesigned lock screen, the ability to delete or edit errant iMessages, and plenty more. While those features are cool, there's another one that I can't quit using.
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
RELATED PEOPLE
Start Your Coding Journey by Learning Scratch
Learning to code doesn't have to be tediously difficult.
ZDNet
How to learn Python, Javascript, C++, and more for just $40
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Learning to code isn't nearly as difficult or expensive as many imagine. In fact, you can actually have fun while learning to code with this 14-course coding training collection, available now for $39.99.
CNET
Hidden iPhone Messages Let You Chat Secretly: How It Works
It's pretty easy to keep everything forever on your iPhone, but sometimes you don't want your words to be saved for all time in an email or text message. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat, which features self-destructing text messages, have gotten popular. While iOS 16 adds the ability...
techunwrapped.com
Screenshots, recording… this program is essential for your PC
The first thing we must do as soon as we install and run the application for the first time is if we want to use the Print Screen button on our PC for the application to start. Also, before showing the interface, it allows us to select if we want to use a single window interface or if we want a floating widget to access the application options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harvard Business Review: The New Rules of Business Casual
One of the best advantages of remote work is much more flexibility in your clothing choices. Even if you have to appear on camera, people probably will never even see your lower half so you could very well wear your favorite bunny slippers while working for all anyone cares. But...
10 Best Apps for iPhone to Keep You Organized and On-Track
Let’s face it: juggling work goals, family responsibilities, and daily errands can be tough, even without your phone constantly going off in your pocket! But what if you could make your iPhone work for you and help you stay organized and on track 24/7? Turns out, you can… at least, with the right apps for iPhones! So today, let’s look at 10 quality apps that can help you stay organized no matter what you must do throughout your day. Any.do (Unsplash) First up is Any.do: a quality time management app that's perfect for folks who forget to do everyday tasks all the time....
PC Magazine
Cloudflare Turnstile Replaces CAPTCHA Tests With a Browser Challenge
Cloudflare is launching a new service called Turnstile that aims to replace CAPTCHA tests. Mention "Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart" (CAPTCHA) to most people and they'll probably roll their eyes. I for one have had more than enough of being asked to identify images of taxis or attempting to decipher the word hidden in unreadable text.
Turning Debugging into a Life-Long Mission
Debugging is a means to tackle problems, but what if it is possible to solve debugging itself? In this post, we are looking at the open-source community and how it inspired a new way to review and ultimately debug codebases. Follow Massi Genta and his team on their quest to craft the ultimate debugging tool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
How to mark all messages as read in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — That unread messages tally can get out of control. Here's how to deal with them all in seconds, by quickly marking all text messages as read iniOS 16.
Digital Trends
How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16
So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. A viral TikTok video showcased distance-apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
TechCrunch
Google turns to machine learning to advance translation of text out in the real world
“Often it’s that combination of the word plus the context — like the background image — that really brings meaning to what you’re seeing,” explained Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Google Search, in a briefing ahead of today’s announcement. “You don’t want to translate a text to cover up that important context that can come through in the images,” she said.
Apple Insider
How to unsend and edit iMessages in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Most of us have mistakenly sentMessages to the wrong person, and all of us have made typing mistakes. Here's how you can put an end to both of those, on iOS 16.
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
9to5Mac
1st gen AirPods Pro users seeing ‘Adaptive Transparency’ option after iOS 16.1 beta update
One of the new features announced with the second generation AirPods Pro is “Adaptive Transparency,” which takes Transparency Mode to the next level by minimizing specific sounds while still letting users hear what’s important around them. However, with the release of iOS 16.1 beta 3, those with first-generation AirPods Pro are also seeing this option in the iOS Settings app.
Original AirPods Pro will get Adaptive Transparency mode via iOS 16.1 update
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2nd-generation during the iPhone 14 event a few weeks ago, just as expected. The new wireless earphones come with a familiar design, but Apple upgraded them in almost every way. You can read our AirPods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) review to learn everything about them. One of the AirPods Pro 2’s new features is Adaptive Transparency, and it looks like it’s the kind of upgrade that Apple will make available to the first-gen AirPods Pro via the iOS 16.1 update.
Comments / 0