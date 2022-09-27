Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Bar Rival Kicks Off New Football Menu
Chili's may not be the first bar/restaurant you think of when it comes to watching your favorite football team. Buffalo Wild Wings has staked out that territory, with a number of other chains, includings BJs Restaurant (BJRI) falling more in the "sports bar" space ahead of the Brinker International-owned (EAT) Chili's.
NFL・
Against Red Sox, Blue Jays aim to strengthen wild-card standing
The Toronto Blue Jays will try to move closer to earning the top American League wild-card spot Saturday afternoon by
Week 5 Bowl Projections for West Virginia
A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.
ESPN updates Ohio State, other contenders chances of making CFP after Week 4. Things are looking up.
The Ohio State football team looks to be getting its act together after some first-game mild struggles against Notre Dame — at least offensively. Since then, OSU is averaging just over 60 points and 613 yards of total offense. I read in a college football for dummies book that those numbers are pretty good. And while the defense has given up a few big plays, when the first unit is in there, there is noticeable improvement and ability, something Ohio State needs if it wants to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at being the last team standing at the end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Comments / 0