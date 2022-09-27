The Ohio State football team looks to be getting its act together after some first-game mild struggles against Notre Dame — at least offensively. Since then, OSU is averaging just over 60 points and 613 yards of total offense. I read in a college football for dummies book that those numbers are pretty good. And while the defense has given up a few big plays, when the first unit is in there, there is noticeable improvement and ability, something Ohio State needs if it wants to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at being the last team standing at the end.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO