Michigan State

wrif.com

The Haunted Michigan Podcast Is Coming Mondays Throughout October- Meltdown

I’m super excited to announce Haunted Michigan. It will debut Monday in audio and video form. I’ll be talking to paranormal experts from all across the state. They talk about the most haunted places, areas and buildings. They’ll tell you about their own personal experiences they’ve had with the paranormal, whether it be hearing noises, voices, or actually being touched, or in some cases, scratched.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Love getting scared? These are some of the best haunted attractions in metro Detroit

Who doesn't enjoy a good spook during Halloween season? Well, you don't have to go far from home to get a dose of terror in metro Detroit. Here are some of our picks for grownups to get terrified this Halloween season. Note that the attractions listed are either specifically for adults or recommend parents leave children under the age of 13 at home.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre

Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
US 103.1

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love Disney Halloween movies?. Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant

First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wcsx.com

Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush

It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
WESTLAND, MI

