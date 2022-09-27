Read full article on original website
wrif.com
The Haunted Michigan Podcast Is Coming Mondays Throughout October- Meltdown
I’m super excited to announce Haunted Michigan. It will debut Monday in audio and video form. I’ll be talking to paranormal experts from all across the state. They talk about the most haunted places, areas and buildings. They’ll tell you about their own personal experiences they’ve had with the paranormal, whether it be hearing noises, voices, or actually being touched, or in some cases, scratched.
HometownLife.com
Love getting scared? These are some of the best haunted attractions in metro Detroit
Who doesn't enjoy a good spook during Halloween season? Well, you don't have to go far from home to get a dose of terror in metro Detroit. Here are some of our picks for grownups to get terrified this Halloween season. Note that the attractions listed are either specifically for adults or recommend parents leave children under the age of 13 at home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paintball with zombies, classic cars & a haunted theatre
Fall is in full effect, and that means the Halloween haunts are getting started. There’s also fall fun that’s not spooky. Going on now is Blakes Big Apple Halloween/Haunted weekends. There’s a 3 story haunted barn, a 3D maze, and haunted hayride. For the brave at heart, the farm has Paintball Zombie attraction! Custom hayrides will be equipped with paintball guns to hunt zombies across 10 acres. The attraction’s happening every Friday and Saturday in October.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
fox2detroit.com
This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Love Disney Halloween movies?. Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
HometownLife.com
Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant
First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
1051thebounce.com
These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
‘Halloween’ actor is headed to Michigan to unveil haunted Birmingham theater attraction
The actor who plays slasher villain Michael Myers will host Q&A screening of ‘Halloween Kills’ after opening haunted house at Birmingham 8 theater
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
