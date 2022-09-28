Read full article on original website
The Verge
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
It has almost felt like a second summer break. Arsenal has played only once since September 8th, the 3-0 win over Brentford. The lengthy delay has benefited Arsenal’s injury report. Four players are expected to return, while the Gunners received the unfortunate news that Emile Smith Rowe will be out of contention for the rest of the calendar year after needing groin surgery. Arsenal returns to action, still top of the Premier League, and ready to host their bitter rival in the first big clash of the season.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today as they make the short journey to the Emirates to take on arch-rivals Arsenal. Matches don’t get much bigger than this early on in a season as the Gunners are top of the table and Spurs are just one point behind. With the final international break in the rear view mirror before the calamity that is the winter World Cup, Spurs can make a huge statement with a win. It will not be easy and Spurs might have to do it without Dejan Kulusevski, who was injured while playing for Sweden. We’ve seen Antonio Conte shift to a 3-5-2 when needed, and this might be one of those times.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Preview: How high can you fly?
Whatever is ahead of us, I had definitely forgotten about. Football? What’s football? The Premier League? What’s that, even? I don’t really remember. Somehow someway, it feels good nonetheless to have some actual, competitive, interesting, domestic, England top-flight level play coming our way, doesn’t it? And taking place in London, no less! Who would have guessed just two or three weeks ago...
UEFA・
SB Nation
SB Nation
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover rumours resurface, Women win again, Rondon to leave
Check in on our promising youngsters in the latest edition of our Everton loan recap. [RBM]. Frank Lampard has discussed squad injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]. You can watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below. Things are heating up in potential take-over talks, with Moshiri...
SB Nation
Injury Robbing Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and England Opportunities
When defender Nathan Collins was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish as Manchester City faced Wolves at the Molineux in their last league game before the international break, things went from bad to worse for the Wanderers. Already two goals down and facing an...
SB Nation
September 30th - October 2nd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
FIFA・
SB Nation
Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling
It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City: Bennison’s injury-time strike tames Foxes
Hanna Bennison’s sublime stoppage-time strike earned three points for Everton against Leicester City as the Swede once again emerged from the bench to find the net for the Blues. While Sunday’s effort capped off a fine 3-0 win for her side on Sunday over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby,...
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
SB Nation
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women
The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
SB Nation
Everton at Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Time To Kick On
Everton return to action this weekend, following the international break with a visit to the south coast. Saint Mary’s Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Toffees in recent years, with the visitors securing only one win at Southampton from their last five attempts, set against four losses. In fact, the Merseysiders have won only twice at the ground since it opened back in 2001, a statistic which makes for grim reading.
SB Nation
Transfer agreement in principle in place between Chelsea and Christopher Nkunku for next summer — reports
Christopher Nkunku’s (now not so) secret Chelsea medical has been more or less confirmed by follow-up reporting today, with the likes of the Telegraph and RMC Sport both chiming in affirmatively — though the latter disagrees on the exact details. The latter does however go a step further,...
