It would take $9 million every year for New Mexico to access funds intended to preserve imperiled species and plants and prevent federal restrictions to land access. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) introduced the Restoring America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) last year to appropriate $1.4 billion annually to state and Indigenous wildlife management agencies to restore habitats and species across the country. ...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO