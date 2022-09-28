ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Alumni Association awards Sharon Walsh with UK Alumni Professorship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, with a committee chaired by UK Associate Provost for Faculty Advancement G.T. Lineberry, honors a select group of outstanding UK faculty members with the UK Alumni Professorship Awards which have five-year terms. One professorship became vacant last year before the end of the official term, which necessitated an off-cycle selection process to fill the vacated professorship.
UK launches 1st child life certificate program in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — Certified child life specialists (CCLS) help to minimize negative hospital experiences by shepherding children and families through the process of illness, hospitalization and oftentimes, trauma. Although many college students and community members may not be familiar with child life specialists, these small but...
Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center hosting ‘Be Healthy Bash’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) - UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center (BBDC) and Healthy Kentucky Initiative are excited to help community members kick off the month of October with the ‘Be Healthy Bash.’ The free festival is set to take place at the Oleika Shriners Temple on Southland Drive in Lexington from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Oct 2.
CI alumni provide relief after devastating Eastern Kentucky floods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29. 2022) — July 27, 2022 was an average night. Sara Baker, a 2018 University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information journalism alumna and southern life and style influencer, went to bed in her home just outside of Lexington. At 2:30 a.m. the next morning,...
New searchable website will help people in recovery find housing

The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC), housed in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, recently launched a new resource for people with substance use disorder (SUD), FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org. It’s a free, searchable website that generates an individualized list of Kentucky recovery houses with immediate openings. Yesterday,...
