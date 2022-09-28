Read full article on original website
Alumni Association awards Sharon Walsh with UK Alumni Professorship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, with a committee chaired by UK Associate Provost for Faculty Advancement G.T. Lineberry, honors a select group of outstanding UK faculty members with the UK Alumni Professorship Awards which have five-year terms. One professorship became vacant last year before the end of the official term, which necessitated an off-cycle selection process to fill the vacated professorship.
UK launches 1st child life certificate program in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — Certified child life specialists (CCLS) help to minimize negative hospital experiences by shepherding children and families through the process of illness, hospitalization and oftentimes, trauma. Although many college students and community members may not be familiar with child life specialists, these small but...
Marlene McCarty, Erik Reece featured in conversation on image-making, evolution
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — In conjunction with her University of Kentucky Art Museum exhibition, “Thicker than Water,” artist Marlene McCarty will join author and UK English professor Erik Reece and Museum Director Stuart Horodner to talk about image-making and evolution. The panel presented by UK...
Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center hosting ‘Be Healthy Bash’ in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) - UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center (BBDC) and Healthy Kentucky Initiative are excited to help community members kick off the month of October with the ‘Be Healthy Bash.’ The free festival is set to take place at the Oleika Shriners Temple on Southland Drive in Lexington from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Oct 2.
CI alumni provide relief after devastating Eastern Kentucky floods
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29. 2022) — July 27, 2022 was an average night. Sara Baker, a 2018 University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information journalism alumna and southern life and style influencer, went to bed in her home just outside of Lexington. At 2:30 a.m. the next morning,...
New searchable website will help people in recovery find housing
The Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC), housed in the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, recently launched a new resource for people with substance use disorder (SUD), FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org. It’s a free, searchable website that generates an individualized list of Kentucky recovery houses with immediate openings. Yesterday,...
$1.1 million grant to support healthy aging programming across Kentucky
Could the game of bingo — with a twist — be part of healthier aging? A $1.1 million grant will help University of Kentucky College of Education researchers measure the impacts of increased exercise and social interaction for nursing home residents through a program called Bingocize®. The...
