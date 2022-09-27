ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HackerNoon

How the Job Market Is Being Misrepresented to You

You are not getting an accurate picture of the job market. With the best intentions, family, friends, colleagues, and overall public discourse offer advice about the economy, interviewing, and the job market. Usually, they parrot back platitudes or repeat what they have heard from someone who knows someone who really knows what’s going on. Here are some ways job seekers are misinformed about the job market.
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now

The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country.  Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
beefmagazine.com

Feed price implications for fall

As we move into fall, we have a pretty good feel for the size of the 2022 corn crop. Acreage is down significantly from last year and yield projections were reduced by almost 3 bushels this month to 172.5 per acre. After spending some time below $6 per bushel this summer, CME© December corn futures are in the upper $6 per bushel range. Barring a major shock on the demand side, feed prices are going to be a challenge for cattle operations this winter. So, I wanted to briefly talk through some implications of high feed prices on feeder cattle marketing and management.
getnews.info

Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data

Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
The Independent

Half of UK’s professionals to look for new job as result of mini-Budget – survey

Half of Britain’s professionals are planning to look for a new job due to fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-Budget last week, according to new research.A survey of 2,300 workers by jobs site CV-Library found 49.6% will now actively look for a new role with a higher salary following days of economic turmoil.Some 28% reported they were already looking for a new job, but 8.6% said the Government’s plans made them want to sit tight and stay where they are.A significant 59% felt a weak pound would adversely effect their employer and a further 68% were...
freightwaves.com

Secure More Loads with Accurate Freight Pricing Data

Navigate freight volatility with the most accurate spot and benchmarked contract rates in the market. SONAR’s array of analytics and comprehensive freight market data helps brokers maximize freight margins, benchmark the freight market, and forecast contract and spot rates. Utilize SONAR’s high-frequency data to understand freight market conditions, trends, and take decisive action ahead of your competitors.
getnews.info

Wallpaper Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%

The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Wallpaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,...
takeitcool.com

India Vinyl Flooring Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Buildings in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...
monitordaily.com

ACT Research: US Trailer Orders Rise in August

According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, August net U.S. trailer orders of 17,777 units were 4.6% higher compared to the previous month and more than 37.7% above the year-ago August level. “Discussions across the past month indicate more OEMs opening...
Control Engineering

Electric control panel market projected to grow

The electric control panel (ECP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 to more than $9 billion. The rise in automation and Industry 4.0 have increased the need for ECPs in manufacturing facilities. The global market, particularly in Asia-Pacific, took a hit due...
