UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune evasive sub-variants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late...
Voices: Everything affects our health – even Trussonomics
This week I gave my inaugural lecture to my first-year medical students. My message was simple: everything affects our health.Who we are, what we do, where we work, who we love, where we come from — all of it. Which is why, as we doomscroll through the bin fire that is our current government and their dogged loyalty to Trussonomics, it is worth considering what all this turmoil means for our health and wellbeing. While the chancellor and prime minister seem hardly bothered with economic forecasts, over at the Inequalities in Health Alliance, we’ve been doing some forecasting of...
BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand
Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom. The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries. One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.” Most of...
