AdWeek
Nestlé Promotes Alex Gonnella to Lead Group Marketing for UK and Ireland
Nestlé veteran Alex Gonnella has been appointed as group marketing director for Nestlé U.K. and Ireland, to lead the businesses' 2000-strong brand portfolio including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nespresso and Nescafé.
AdWeek
D&AD Marks 60th by Naming Former Made CCO Jo Jackson as CEO
While celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, global creative organization D&AD has named Jo Jackson, former chief creative officer for furniture retailer Made.com, as its chief executive.
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
FIFA・
AdWeek
Brandweek Podcast: Capitalizing on Audience Reach
For many generations, Campbell's has been an iconic household name. Through logo facelifts, portfolio additions and an advanced modern marketing strategy, the legendary consumer brand is set up for sustainable growth.
AdWeek
Daily Mail Group Forms Content Recommendation Partnership With Outbrain
DMG Media, the publisher of Mail Online and Thisismoney.co.uk, will aim to grow its revenue streams with Outbrain, becoming its exclusive recommendation partner.
AdWeek
Alisa Bowen Elevated to Disney+ President
Alisa Bowen has been elevated to president of Disney+, the company announced Thursday.
AdWeek
As Edelman Turns 70, Its CEO Looks to the Future of Creative Communications
Dan Edelman changed the face of advertising communications when he opened up his eponymous shop in 1952. He was the first to create the media tour and helped elevate public relations as a key tactic for advertisers.
AdWeek
Celebrity Entrepreneurs Aim for Light Touch—if at all—in Mixing Politics and Marketing
Celebrities' political and personal beliefs unavoidably impact the brands they're affiliated with—whether it's a business they own or a brand partner paying them for sponsorship.
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
FIFA・
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
Washington D.C. is getting stylish with a new campaign from Design Army. The campaign, "Celebrating You," aims to redefine luxury in the city and reposition the nation's capital as a creative, fashion-forward place. The flashy spot for the shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression with a quirky train journey full of eclectic characters, backdropped by D.C.'s majestic landmarks.
BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand
Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom. The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries. One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.” Most of...
ASIA・
AdWeek
Snap Covers the Brandenburg Gate in Plastic Waste (Virtually, of Course)
Snap Inc. is turning to augmented reality to raise awareness of plastic waste, starting in Germany.
AdWeek
Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform
Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of...
AdWeek
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I've seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of "Lucky Iron Fish" distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they've made possible. It's a more compelling metric.
AdWeek
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse
Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
The specter of global conflict lurks on the horizon. Energy prices are putting the squeeze on millions. Covid lingers. But at the yachting world's most glamorous event, it's business as usual.
AdWeek
Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.
With the U.K. government highlighting a continued digital skills shortage, Google is promoting its self-imposed mission to upskill people through a campaign encouraging them...
AdWeek
LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information
LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform. This...
AdWeek
US Advertising Sales Projected to Pass $300 Billion for First Time Ever in 2022
Despite rising inflation and economic uncertainty, U.S. ad sales are projected to fly past $300 billion for the first time ever, according to Magna's latest advertising forecast.
