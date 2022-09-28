ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AdWeek

Nestlé Promotes Alex Gonnella to Lead Group Marketing for UK and Ireland

Nestlé veteran Alex Gonnella has been appointed as group marketing director for Nestlé U.K. and Ireland, to lead the businesses' 2000-strong brand portfolio including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nespresso and Nescafé.
AdWeek

D&AD Marks 60th by Naming Former Made CCO Jo Jackson as CEO

While celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, global creative organization D&AD has named Jo Jackson, former chief creative officer for furniture retailer Made.com, as its chief executive.
AdWeek

Brandweek Podcast: Capitalizing on Audience Reach

For many generations, Campbell's has been an iconic household name. Through logo facelifts, portfolio additions and an advanced modern marketing strategy, the legendary consumer brand is set up for sustainable growth.
AdWeek

Daily Mail Group Forms Content Recommendation Partnership With Outbrain

DMG Media, the publisher of Mail Online and Thisismoney.co.uk, will aim to grow its revenue streams with Outbrain, becoming its exclusive recommendation partner.
AdWeek

Alisa Bowen Elevated to Disney+ President

Alisa Bowen has been elevated to president of Disney+, the company announced Thursday.
The Associated Press

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
AdWeek

Wednesday Stir

Washington D.C. is getting stylish with a new campaign from Design Army. The campaign, "Celebrating You," aims to redefine luxury in the city and reposition the nation's capital as a creative, fashion-forward place. The flashy spot for the shopping and dining district celebrates self-expression with a quirky train journey full of eclectic characters, backdropped by D.C.'s majestic landmarks.
Deadline

BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand

Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom.  The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries.  One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.”  Most of...
AdWeek

Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of...
AdWeek

Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
AdWeek

Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse

Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
AdWeek

Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.

With the U.K. government highlighting a continued digital skills shortage, Google is promoting its self-imposed mission to upskill people through a campaign encouraging them...
AdWeek

LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information

LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform. This...
AdWeek

US Advertising Sales Projected to Pass $300 Billion for First Time Ever in 2022

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Despite rising inflation and economic uncertainty, U.S. ad sales are projected to fly past $300 billion for the first time ever, according to Magna’s latest advertising forecast.
