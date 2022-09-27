Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
statepress.com
ASU hockey, 'hard, heavy and dangerous,' poised for huge season
With the arrival of fall, the ice in Tempe is frozen solid and ready to welcome college hockey back to the desert as ASU is set to drop the puck on the 2022-23 season Saturday. The Sun Devils missed out on Frozen Four hockey last season, but with a group...
statepress.com
ASU men's club hockey hopes to build chemistry on the road to season success
The ASU men's club hockey team's season is already underway with a 12-1 win over NAU. The Division I team will host the University of Utah this weekend at the Oceanside Ice Arena. ASU's men's and women's club ice hockey programs grant students the chance to compete and play hockey...
statepress.com
‘More than typical tuba music’: Tubafest is back to showcase ASU music students’ tuba skills
After months of practice and preparation, ASU music students get to demonstrate their skills to a live audience through The Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts' annual presentation of Tubafest. Tubafest is a series of live performances of tuba and euphonium instruments, usually occurring at the end of September...
statepress.com
Student team developing virtual classrooms at ASU's Learning Futures
Students at Learning Futures are developing a virtual reality learning space called Huddle that will be tested by an ASU class later this semester. Huddle is an instructor-led virtual learning experience running on new cellular technology that will be used as a teaching tool. In Huddle, students, using VR headsets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
statepress.com
ASU club says it is a 'legal mind' behind the future of federal cannabis regulation
ASU has often been regarded as a party school, but consumption culture is not only unique to the University, as nearly one in four Arizona teenagers use cannabis, found a 2019 research study. High legal consumption of cannabis paves the way for a growing legal profession in cannabis, said Ella...
statepress.com
Dreamers at ASU say Proposition 308 would expand access to higher education
Proposition 308, set to appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, would allow Arizona students in-state tuition rates regardless of immigration status. As voting season rapidly approaches, Aliento, a group that serves undocumented families and ASU students are taking action to spread information about the purpose of the proposition. The...
statepress.com
Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors
No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
Comments / 0