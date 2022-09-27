ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

ASU hockey, 'hard, heavy and dangerous,' poised for huge season

With the arrival of fall, the ice in Tempe is frozen solid and ready to welcome college hockey back to the desert as ASU is set to drop the puck on the 2022-23 season Saturday. The Sun Devils missed out on Frozen Four hockey last season, but with a group...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Student team developing virtual classrooms at ASU's Learning Futures

Students at Learning Futures are developing a virtual reality learning space called Huddle that will be tested by an ASU class later this semester. Huddle is an instructor-led virtual learning experience running on new cellular technology that will be used as a teaching tool. In Huddle, students, using VR headsets...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Dreamers at ASU say Proposition 308 would expand access to higher education

Proposition 308, set to appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, would allow Arizona students in-state tuition rates regardless of immigration status. As voting season rapidly approaches, Aliento, a group that serves undocumented families and ASU students are taking action to spread information about the purpose of the proposition. The...
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors

No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

