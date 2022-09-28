Read full article on original website
7220sports.com
Redemption on docket with Utah State, Boise State coming to town
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team returns home for a pair of matches this week at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Cowgirls host Utah State on Thursday at 4 p.m. before battling Boise State on Sunday at 1 p.m. This week’s preparation and pulse prior to the match...
7220sports.com
Cowgirls Receive Votes in USTFCCCA National Poll For First Time In Program History
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The University of Wyoming Cross Country Cowgirls received nine votes in the Week Three USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll on Tuesday. This marks the first time in program history that the women have been recognized by the coaches and received votes in the poll. The votes...
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
Daily Lobo
UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale
University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta pilots to launch from New Mexico schools Friday
Almost 200 Balloon Fiesta pilots will participate in the Albuquerque Aloft. Hot-air balloons will be launched from schools in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. The balloons will be at select schools this Friday as a preview before the 50th Balloon Fiesta. This year's fiesta will start Oct. 1 and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Santa Fe Reporter
Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council
At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
rrobserver.com
Planning to get underway for extension of Paseo Del Volcan
Sandoval County Commission Planning and Zoning’s Makita Hill informed the board on Sept. 27 about planning for extension of Paseo Del Volcan. So far the plan, according to Hill, is that the road is to be extended to Rainbow Blvd. The extension conversation involved the building of the Auto...
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they responded to the 600 block of Bataan Drive SW for reports of a shooting early Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived they found one person...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
KOAT 7
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
KOAT 7
Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
