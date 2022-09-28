ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

UK launches 1st child life certificate program in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — Certified child life specialists (CCLS) help to minimize negative hospital experiences by shepherding children and families through the process of illness, hospitalization and oftentimes, trauma. Although many college students and community members may not be familiar with child life specialists, these small but...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alumni Association awards Sharon Walsh with UK Alumni Professorship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, with a committee chaired by UK Associate Provost for Faculty Advancement G.T. Lineberry, honors a select group of outstanding UK faculty members with the UK Alumni Professorship Awards which have five-year terms. One professorship became vacant last year before the end of the official term, which necessitated an off-cycle selection process to fill the vacated professorship.
LEXINGTON, KY
Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center hosting ‘Be Healthy Bash’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) - UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center (BBDC) and Healthy Kentucky Initiative are excited to help community members kick off the month of October with the ‘Be Healthy Bash.’ The free festival is set to take place at the Oleika Shriners Temple on Southland Drive in Lexington from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Oct 2.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Sports Industry Conference to host 1st student conference featuring John Calipari, Steve Young

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) — University of Kentucky students Neima Moaven and Drew Rodriguez saw a need for a student organization to enhance UK’s curricular efforts aimed at helping students break into the sports industry. That organization, the Kentucky Sports Industry Conference, will hold its inaugural conference on Friday, Oct. 7, with a full slate of some of the industry’s biggest names.
LEXINGTON, KY
University Senate names Jason Keinsley 2022 Outstanding Senator

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) — University of Kentucky Libraries Associate Professor Jason Keinsley has been named the 2022 Outstanding Senator by the University Senate. Keinsley works within the Medical Center Library as a liaison to the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and previously held the position of agriculture librarian for seven years.
LEXINGTON, KY

