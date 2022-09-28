Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours. APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume. ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth. APE...
TA: Ethereum Price Momentum Above $1,320: Here’s Why Bulls Are Comfortable
Ethereum started a consolidation phase above the $1,300 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350. Ethereum recovered above $1,300 and started a consolidation phase. The price is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20,000, Will The Monthly Candle Turn Green?
Bitcoin has seen some profits over today’s trading session as September’s monthly candle is coming to an end. Market participants were expecting a tight battle between bullish and bearish forces, but the cryptocurrency has been moving sideways with slight upward pressure. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%. The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement. Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%. This also signalled...
Monero Price Continues Its Bullish Streak, Will This Be Its Next Trading Range?
Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%. In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance. Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?
The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs. At the time of writing, VeChain...
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day. Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts. The coin could slowly attempt to trade...
Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September
Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
FAMEEX Exchange Launches Bear Market Events to Rebuild Trader’s Confidence
The buzz in the market is the Pound and the Euros fall to a new all-time low against the US dollar. 10 year gilt yields soared by 131 basis points in September. This bloodbath is being attributed to a number of macroeconomic factors, such as higher than expected CPI data and possibly the fastest Fed rate hike in 40 years which led to $432M in liquidations during the recent week. Even Ethereum slumped to $1295 after the merge. Investors’ faith was tested and then shredded as the market fell past key psychological levels before reversing course.
Bitcoin And The Golden Ratio Bottom | BTCUSD Analysis September 29, 2022
5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. 1.618 is the golden ratio, also known as the divine proportion. Bitcoin downtrend stops at precisely the golden ratio | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com. Shocked by this...
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week. The technical indicator continued to demonstrate...
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
This week, MANA showcased a slew of 2.5% gains. EMAs are also moving above Decentraland’s token’s price. At this point, MANA’s price is close to its lowest for 2022. The bears are eyeing a new low for the year while also trying to get on top of the costs below the range of $1.0.
TA: Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key
Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350. Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
