Growing up Jewish in the "extremely religious, conservative evangelical state" of Texas, Eli Durst was drawn to church basements, aware of their mundanity but intrigued on account of his limited access. "The church basement is very loaded," he says today, still a resident of the state's capital, Austin, and about to release The Four Pillars, his second monograph, which uses the church basement as its starting point. Published by Loose Joints, the book's black-and-white imagery was informed by scenes he witnessed in such spaces, at the invitation of a faith-based self-help group he found online.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO