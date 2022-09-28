Records requests flood county election staff

Questions about the 2020 election results thwart progress on the upcoming vote

Jefferson County has a two-person elections office. As County Clerk Kate Zemke and her Chief Deputy, Keli Pollock, busily prepare for the November general election, a flood of public records requests interrupts their work.

In her eight years working for elections, four years as clerk, Zemke has received no public records requests.

In the past month she's received 15 pubic records requests, eight notices of litigation, and about a dozen "aggrieved citizens" form letters, most if not all from outside the county from people challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Like Zemke, county clerks all over the country are fielding these requests, a campaign that apparently provides people with stock form letters and litigation notices.

"It creates anxiety for me. It's alarming," said Zemke.

Zemke says most of the requests are vague and overly broad.

"One wanted data as far back as 2015," she said. "Our record retention goes back two years, so all that stuff's gone. We don't have to keep a warehouse of ballots."

This year, though, County Counsel Alexa Gassner advised Zemke to hold onto the 2020 ballots.

Zemke has spend $1,000 buying trays to accommodate storing the ballots, and spends time she can't afford trying to fulfill the records requests.

"I don't always have the information they're asking for," Zemke said. Jefferson County doesn't have images of the ballots like some other counties have. When she responds about the requests, people don't get back to her. "I'm just hanging there waiting for a response."

Zemke doesn't think the information people are asking for will shed any light on the 2020 election. Jefferson County voted heavily for DonaldTrump for president and didn't stray from its typical voting patterns.

"Half of them were probably just demands or letters asking me to not use my ballot machine," said Zemke.

The county's machine does nothing but count the ovals voters fill out. It has no connection to the internet. Zemke herself sends the vote totals to the state.

A lot of the focus in Jefferson County, across the state and throughout the country seems to be on the voting machines.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan wants people to leave Oregon county clerks alone.

"What we're seeing in all 36 counties in Oregon are a flood of frivolous records requests that are driven by The Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen," said Fagan. "Two years later, proponents of the big lie still haven't presented any evidence of widespread election fraud. Yet this lie is still impacting our ability to do our jobs."

Zemke says she and Pollock work hard to maintain the security of the county elections. A couple times a year, Zemke meets county clerks from across the state to learn about new election laws, new technologies and maintain uniformity in elections.

"I so value my fellow clerks in this state," she said. "You can't tell who belongs to what party. We're just about working at our jobs."

Zemke says she'll manage the requests as best she can.

"It's the electors' privilege to voice concern, so I don't take it lightly and I don't spurn the public records requests," she said. "The greatest concern is lack of time to deal with them, especially since I have an election to manage right now, and managing the general election is my priority."

Securing your vote

Jefferson County procedures for secure elections.

•Each ballot gets date stamped when it comes in.

•Election workers check for signatures. Typically checkers set aside between 60-70 ballots for no signature, or non-matching signatures.

•Clerk sends a letter to notify voter of the challenged signature so the voter can correct the issue.

•County clerk runs a test deck through the counting machine twice in the weeks prior to the election, and again just before voting begins.

These test runs are open to the public.

•After ballots are counted the county clerk zeros out the machine to remove the information from the computer, then runs the test deck again to verify the accuracy of the machine.

•The counting machine has no internet connection that could be hacked. The clerk herself sends the final vote tallies to the state elections office.

{loadposition sub-article-02}